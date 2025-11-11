Ashwin Draws CSK’s IPL 2026 Auction Strategy Amid Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran Trade With Rajasthan Royals

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will target either Nitish Rana or Venkatesh Iyer in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, assuming the headline-dominating Sanju Samson-Ravindra Jadeja-Sam Curran trade between CSK and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) was as good as done.

CSK endured their worst-ever IPL campaign in 2025, finishing at the bottom of the points table with only four wins.

Ravichandran Ashwin Dissects CSK’s Potential Auction Strategy Amid Ravindra Jadeja–Sam Curran Trade Speculations

Ashwin suggested that if Samson and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad open the innings, Rana or Venkatesh, capable of contributing with the ball as well, would be an ideal fit at the No. 3 spot to exploit the square boundaries at MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk).

Speaking in a video on his YouTube Channel, Ashwin dissected CSK’s auction strategy, assuming Jadeja and Curran are likely to be traded.

“CSK can really strengthen this side. The moment Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja have gone there, I see Nitish Rana coming into the auction. So Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer will 100% be on the radar of CSK. If Samson and Ruturaj open, it’ll be the best thing to happen. At 3, they’ll look at Venkatesh Iyer or Nitish Rana. Brevis and Dube will be at 4 and 5, and then they’ll try to insert Cameron Green at 6 because recently he has batted in the middle order for Australia,” opined Ashwin.

“Venkatesh Iyer has played one or two good innings in Chepauk. However, he is a replica of Shivam Dube with long levers down the ground. But he can play the sweep and reverse sweep. Nevertheless, someone like Nitish Rana, who is shorter, can access the square boundaries and use the bounce, and is an attractive option. There is a great chance he will come to CSK.”

Both left-handers endured underwhelming IPL 2025 seasons. Rana scored 217 runs at an average of 21.70 for RR, while Iyer managed 142 runs at an average of 20.28 across 11 matches for KKR. The KKR all-rounder was one of the costliest buys of the IPL 2025 mega auction, acquired by KKR for a whopping ₹23.75 crores. Rana, on the other hand, moved from KKR to RR, with the latter buying him in the 2025 auction for ₹4.2 crores.

Ravichandran Ashwin on Changing Chepauk’s Pitches & Ayush Mhatre’s Role

The 39-year-old Ashwin also observed how the changing nature of Chepauk pitches in Chennai impacted team selection, hinting that the 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre may spend some time on the bench next season.

“Yes, Ayush Mhatre is a proven commodity. But the Chennai wicket has suddenly started slowing down and holding, especially while batting second. If there is one facet of the game lacking in the CSK batting, it’s their ability to access the square of the wicket. Mhatre, Dhoni, Jadeja, and Dube don’t have the sweep or the reverse sweep to access the square boundaries. Even Ruturaj doesn’t prefer the sweep or reverse sweep, though he can play it. So playing the flat sweep is definitely needed,” explained Ashwin.

Ravichandran Ashwin Believes CSK Will Zero in on Acquiring Wanindu Hasaranga

Ravichandran Ashwin asserted that the five-time champions could consider signing Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, should he be released by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the upcoming auction, to play Ravindra Jadeja’s role. Ashwin, who has also represented RR, backed Shreyas Gopal to serve as a solid spinner alongside Noor Ahmad.

“Who will fill Ravindra Jadeja’s role? Will they back Shreyas Gopal as the second spinner? Shreyas Gopal has done very, very well recently and is bowling really well. He has done brilliantly even in the Maharaja Trophy and the Ranji Trophy. CSK can also look at Wanindu Hasaranga as the second spinner if he is out there in the auction,” said Ashwin.

Gopal was part of the CSK setup in the last season, having been acquired for ₹30 Lakhs at the auction. However, the leg-spinner appeared in a single game for the Men in Yellow this year.

