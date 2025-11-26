Auqib Nabi, Vidwath Kaverappa Boost IPL 2026 Auction Chances With Impressive Spells In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025

The IPL franchises will have close eyes on the top performers in this tournament.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 began on Wednesday with some outstanding performances in domestic cricket. With the IPL 2026 auction coming up, this tournament plays a huge role in giving players a platform to shine. Auqib Nabi and Vidwath Kaverappa were among those players who made an impression in the first round.

Nabi starred in the Jammu And Kashmir Vs Maharashtra game while Kaverappa made his mark in the Karnataka vs Uttarakhand clash. The duo has increased their chances of getting a bid in the IPL 2026 auction next month.

Auqib Nabi Set For A Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

The 29-year-old Auqib Nabi has been in the form of his life. He has been sensational in the red-ball format. He is the second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 with 29 wickets from nine innings at an average of 13.27.

Nabi has carried his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025, delivering an impactful performance in the Jammu and Kashmir vs Maharashtra match. The right-arm pacer took 3 for 28 in his 3.5 overs. He removed Prithvi Shaw with the new ball, and returned to pick two more in the latter stages.

Nabi has not played in the IPL yet but a contract could be on the cards. He has been called up for trials by franchises ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Vidwath Kaverappa Could Be Underrated Pick After Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 Spell

In the Karnataka vs Uttarakhand match, Vidwath Kaverappa delivered an outstanding performance with the new ball. He removed the top three of Uttarakhand in his first spell, pegging them back to 32 for 3 in five overs. His final over was expensive, which ruined his figures (3/37) a bit.

The right-arm seamer has had an excellent start to his T20 career with 28 wickets from 15 games at an economy of just 6.36. Kaverapp first rose to prominence in 2023 with impressive performances in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was picked by Punjab Kings but could get only one chance in the 2024 edition.

Nabi and Kaverappa could be in demand in the IPL 2026 auction as teams would look to acquire new-ball seamers.

