[WATCH] Avesh Khan taunted with 'RCB' chants at Chinnaswamy stadium for infamous IPL celebration at the same venue

Avesh had celebrated aggressively during a match between RCB and LSG in IPL 2023.

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, speedster Avesh Khan, who is playing for India A, was taunted with 'RCB' chants for his infamous celebration at the Chinnaswamy during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season.

During RCB’s home match against the visiting LSG side at the same venue, Avesh Khan had celebrated by throwing off his helmet at the crease just moments after LSG scored the winning run in a last-ball high-scoring thriller.

In match 15 of the IPL 2023 season, LSG faced off against RCB at their home ground. LSG chased down a target of 213 runs, securing a thrilling one-wicket victory on the final ball. Positioned at the non-striker’s end, LSG's tail-ender Avesh Khan sprinted for a bye to finish the run and marked the moment with an energetic celebration, tossing his helmet in excitement.

A year later, as Avesh returned to the venue playing for India-A, the 27-year-old reacted to the fans' reception by making a hand gesture in which he can be seen egging them on to continue their chants.

Avesh Khan is in line to feature in the upcoming Bangladesh Test series

Speaking about Avesh, the Indore-based cricketer made his last international appearance for India during the Zimbabwe T20I series earlier in July.

He was also one of the four reserve players who travelled with the Indian team to the West Indies and USA in June for the T20 World Cup 2024 and is in line to get picked in the Indian Test team for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh, slated to start later this month.

Various reports further suggest that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah may be rested for the two upcoming home Tests later this month. In his absence, BCCI selectors are considering other fast bowlers who can team up with Mohammed Siraj to take the new ball.

