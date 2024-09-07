'I’ll go with Stephen Fleming over MS' - Former CSK player gives shocking verdict over his best captain

MS Dhoni is among the finest captains ever to grace the game, for he has won almost everything.

No wonder numerous former and current players name MS their favourite captain during their playing days. MS’ process-oriented approach has given so much clarity and role definition to everyone who has played under him, which has eventually led to the success of individuals and the whole team.

His theory is to let players make mistakes in the middle and learn themselves, which allows them to get first-hand experience of what went wrong and what needs improvement. This tactic has done wonders for many players since Dhoni’s start of captaincy career and turned them into better performers overall.

Hence, they often credit MS for their success at the international or IPL level and always have high words to speak for MS. The success Dhoni has earned is due to his different modus operandi, and the way he gives confidence to the players.

Scott Styris chooses Stephen Fleming over MS Dhoni as the best captain

While most players choose MS Dhoni as their favourite captain over anyone else, Scott Styris has presented slightly different views. On Cricket.com, when asked to pick his favourite captain between Stephen Fleming, Adam Gilchrist, and MS Dhoni, Styris went for Fleming.

“You’re asking me to pick between a Lamborghini, Ferrari and an Aston Martin. I’m going to go with Stephen Fleming solely because I’ve played all my career under him. In contrast, I only played a couple of games for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Solely based on volume of work, I’ll go with Stephen Fleming over MS.”

Styris has played the most under Fleming across formats, with as many as 152 appearances in international cricket for New Zealand. On the other hand, he has featured in only ten matches under Gilchrist and two games under Dhoni in IPL.

However, Styris later accepted that all three are great captains and have done well. It’s always difficult to choose one when the options are as good as presented to Styris.

