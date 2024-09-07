RCB all-rounder in demand in IPL 2025 auction after heroics in local T20 League

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the most consistent teams in the previous cycle.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were among the most consistent teams in the previous cycle. They qualified for playoffs in two of three seasons and missed in the other one by a whisker.

They had several big names in the squad who stepped up on various occasions and played a crucial role in the team’s success. On the other hand, a few fresh names emerged from the camp who caught the limelight with their superior skillsets.

However, RCB had a talented all-rounder who didn’t get any opportunities to play despite being with the franchise for multiple years. Manoj Bhandage, among the most exciting young names in the circuit, was bought by RCB at INR 20 Lakh in the IPL 2023 auction.

Since then, Bhandage has been with the franchise but didn’t play any games in two seasons. He reportedly impressed everyone in the nets but couldn’t get a place in the XI, even after the Impact Player rule.

RCB set to release Manoj Bhandage ahead of the IPL 2025 auction

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, RCB are set to release Manoj Bhandage since they have better options to retain. Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Siraj, and Will Jacks look sure retentions, whereas Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Yash Dayal are other quality options.

That leaves no place for Manoj Bhandage, even though he is highly skilled. Even if teams are allowed an uncapped player to retain additionally, RCB will prefer one of Yash Dayal or Vijaykumar Vyshak over Bhandage.

Regarding RTM, RCB might use it on one of their first-choice players they can’t retain before the auction. For example, they might use it on Cameron Green if they can’t keep him.

In all likelihood, RCB will have to release Bhandage. If they want to get him back, the only way to do it is by re-bidding for him in the auction.

Manoj Bhandage’s all-round expertise

Manoj Bhandage came into the limelight with his hard-hitting ability in the Maharaja Trophy, a local T20 tournament in Karnataka. In the 2023 edition, he scored 164 runs at a strike rate of 192.94 in nine innings, the highest in the competition.

Further, Bhandage also took 7 wickets at 38.71 runs apiece with the ball. He did even better in this edition, scoring 254 runs at a 206.50 strike rate, again the highest among all batters.

He also snared 10 wickets at an average of 23.80 in 12 outings. Clearly, Bhandage’s all-round skillsets are ever-improving.

He is among the best six hitters and can hit boundaries from the first ball, as visible every time he bats. Further, Manoj can also be a solid middle-overs bowler and give a couple of overs with the ball, making him an all-round package.

