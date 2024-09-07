Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner to be a dark horse in the IPL 2025 auction

Gujarat Titans (GT) were the most consistent team in their initial two editions since admission to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gujarat Titans (GT) were the most consistent team in their initial two editions since admission to the Indian Premier League (IPL). They won the title in the 2022 season and came short of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 final.

However, they endured a tough third season in 2024, where they could only win five matches and ended in the eighth position on the points table with 12 points. However, they still had several quality players who showed shades of brilliance in patches throughout the tournament.

One such cricketer was Sai Kishore, who played five games in the season and bowled well. He took 7 wickets at an average of 19.57 and a strike rate of 12.85, including a four-wicket haul.

Despite being with the franchise for three years, Sai didn’t get as many opportunities to showcase his superior skillsets. But he still did well in the limited opportunities in his ten-match IPL career.

Dissecting Gujarat Titans’ retention strategy

Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Rashid Khan are sure retentions, whereas Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, and Mohammed Shami will present a strong case. That doesn’t leave any place for Sai Kishore.

GT can’t retain Sai as an uncapped player, either. He has already debuted for the Men in Blue in the shortest format, playing three T20Is.

Even for using RTM, GT will have a couple of solid options, for they won’t be able to retain all their first-choice players due to the cap on the number of retentions. For example, if they keep Mohammed Shami as their fourth player, GT would want to use RTM on one of Rahul or Noor since they are relatively better or offer more than Sai.

Hence, the only way to get Kishore back is by rebidding for him in the mega auction. There is no other way for GT.

Sai Kishore’s value in IPL 2025 auction

In simple words, Sai Kishore will be a dark horse in the IPL 2025 auction. Not many have been discussing his value, but several teams will go after him for multiple reasons.

Sai is an accurate bowler who can bowl immaculate lines and lengths to restrict the batters in the middle overs. That automatically leads to wickets, as visible in the past.

He can give four overs consistently to the team and remain economical throughout the spell. His partnership with any quality wrist-spinner will be lethal, for Sai will pile pressure from his end, leading to mistakes from the other end.

Teams generally opt to have a finger spinner and a wrist spinner in tandem, and Sai can be one part of that duo. He hasn’t had many opportunities to showcase his craft, so he would hope to land in a team that gives him consistent chances.

