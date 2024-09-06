Dynamic Aussie batter becomes the fastest Australian centurion in T20Is

An Australian batter has notched up the fastest ton by an Aussie batter in the second T20I against Scotland in Edinburgh.

An Australian batter has notched up the fastest ton by an Aussie batter in the second T20I against Scotland in Edinburgh. He was magnificent from the first ball and started hitting immediately to put the opposition under pressure.

Josh Inglis, the wicketkeeper batter of Australia, scored a marvellous ton, taking only 43 balls to reach the milestone. It is the fastest-ever T20I ton by an Australian batter, breaking the record of three other batters, including himself.

Previously, Aaron Finch vs England in 2013, Josh Inglis vs India in 2023, and Glenn Maxwell vs India in 2023 took 47 balls each to complete the century. It was Inglis’ second T20I ton, becoming only the third batter after Glenn Maxwell (5) and Aaron Finch (2) to have multiple T20I centuries.

Inglis ended the innings with 103 runs in 49 deliveries, including seven boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 210.20. It was complete carnage, and Inglis eventually got out on the fifth ball of the penultimate over but not before dismantling the Scottish bowling unit.

Australia score 196/4 in the first innings

Meanwhile, Australia churned out another solid batting performance in the second T20I against Scotland. After being asked to bat first, Australia lost Travis Head on a golden duck, whereas Jake Fraser-McGurk failed to make a massive impact again.

However, Josh Inglis and Cameron Green stabilised the innings by forming a solid partnership to put their team on track for a big score on a nice batting surface. The duo stitched a 92-run stand for the third wicket to lay a solid foundation for the finishers to follow.

While Green got out, Inglis continued his slaughtering, with Marcus Stoinis (20) and Tim David (17) also playing nice hands to take their team to a massive 196/4 in their allotted 20 overs. At one stage, Australia didn’t look to be going anywhere close to 200, but the middle order did a fabulous job.

The onus is on the bowlers to defend the target now. A win in this game will ensure a series victory for the Aussies.

