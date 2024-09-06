SRH face Major Dilemma in Retaining Experienced Indian Pacers Before IPL 2025 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a decent Indian core in the pace department that complemented the batting unit well in the previous edition.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a decent Indian core in the pace department that complemented the batting unit well in the previous edition. Maybe SRH would have liked more contributions from a few of them in the overall cycle, but the team still had among the best domestic pacers in the competition.

They had three experienced fast bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Jaydev Unadkat, whereas Umran Malik and Akash Singh were other options in the squad. The experienced ones did their job well in the final season.

Among them, Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan have been with the franchise for a number of years, forming a crucial partnership. They have been among the best Indian pacers in the league and have shown exceptional skillsets to operate in different phases.

Since 2023, Bhuvneshwar has 27 wickets at 35.48 runs apiece, including a five-wicket haul. Meanwhile, T Natarajan has 29 wickets at 30.17 runs apiece, including a four-wicket haul.

SRH face a dilemma in choosing one of Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan

The mega auctions are always hard on IPL teams, and it has come at the worst time for Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have a major retention headache, and selecting one of Bhuvneshwar or Natarajan is the biggest one.

Given what they offer, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, and Abhishek Sharma are sure retentions. Teams might be allowed to retain only four players, which means the remaining spot might be taken by one of Bhuvneshwar or Natarajan.

The problem for SRH is both possess quality and have contributed immensely to their success. SRH can’t retain either of them in the uncapped category, either.

The only way to retain both is by releasing Pat Cummins, who blew hot and cold with the ball. However, he might continue after his inspiring leadership, taking SRH to the final in his maiden attempt.

What do Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan offer?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a new ball specialist who can move the ball both ways by extracting anything in the air. Further, he has various types of slower balls and great accuracy and control over his yorkers for death overs.

Vintage Bhuvneshwar Kumar 😍



A perfect inswinger to the #RR skipper as he strikes twice in the first over 🎯👌



Watch the match LIVE on @StarSportsIndia and @JioCinema 💻📱#TATAIPL | #SRHvRR | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/cGcOprREFT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 2, 2024

The best thing that goes in his favour is his experience after playing for so long. In Bhuvneshwar, teams get a solid all-phase bowler and some batting value in the lower order.

Meanwhile, T Natarajan is a solid middle and death-over bowler who has a range of variations. Further, his control over yorkers is better than Bhuvneshwar, making him a valuable asset for the slog overs.

In fact, Natarajan is among the finest bowlers in the league. It might be unfortunate for SRH, but other teams will be ready to bid big to get any of the two coming in the auction since they get an all-round pacer without wasting an overseas slot

