Ashwin hails SRH rising prodigy as a 'proper' player in the making

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star has been earmarked by veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as a 'proper' player in the works. Ashwin justified that by also sharing a video of the youngster in action on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Bought by SRH ahead of the IPL 2023 season for INR 20 lakhs, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy enjoyed a breakout season earlier this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

He put up a stellar all-round show, amassing 303 runs in 13 games at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92 while also contributing three wickets with his bowling.

Following his impressive performance, he even earned his maiden India call-up for the Zimbabwe tour in July, where Shubman Gill led a team of youngsters as the senior players were rested after the T20 World Cup 2024 success.

However, Nitish Kumar Reddy was unlucky and he missed out on making his India debut as a hernia niggle halted him from achieving his dreams.

Ravichandran Ashwin hails SRH's rising prodigy Nitish Kumar Reddy

Now with the Duleep trophy, the 21-year-old is looking to make a strong comeback and showcase his talent in red-ball cricket too, especially with the selectors having a keen eye on the tournament ahead of India's long Test schedule lined up this year.

Playing for the Abhimanyu Easwaran-led India B side, Nitish Reddy had a poor outing with the bat, scoring a golden duck but showed good discipline with his bowling, getting late movements of the ball and delivering the correct lengths to deny batters much opportunities.

Highlighting the same, Ashwin wrote on X, "This “NKR” looks proper".

NKR has bowled seven overs so far in the match, of which two were maidens, conceding just 16 runs at an average of 2.29 although he is yet to take a wicket.

