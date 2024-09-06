Rishabh Pant takes a terrific diving catch to his left to dismiss Mayank Agarwal [WATCH]

Rishabh Pant took a fabulous diving catch to send Mayank Agarwal back on the second wicket of the 16th over.

Rishabh Pant took a fabulous diving catch to send Mayank Agarwal back on the second wicket of the 16th over. It was a fine grab from the wicketkeeper and deserved equal credit for that dismissal.

Saini bowled a length delivery, but the line was slightly erratic down the leg side, with the angle taking it away further. The batter tried to work the angle and tuck it away past the wicketkeeper for a boundary but could only get a faint edge of the bat.

The ball flew past the wicketkeeper, but Pant immediately dived to his left and grabbed it with both hands to make it safe. While going down, he ensured the ball sat well in his hands and didn’t pop out of his gloves, completing a neat catch.

Also Read: [WATCH] Sensational Musheer Khan launches massive six; hits Chinnaswamy roof

The bowler and other fielders were jubilant at a marvellous catch by the wicketkeeper, who showed terrific agility to do the whole process without much fuss. It was not an easy catch by any means, for the ball was always going away from Pant, but a timely dive and good technique fetched a massive wicket for India B.

Riyan Parag and KL Rahul stabilise after two quick wickets

After a decent start, India A lost their openers - Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal - in no time. Navdeep Saini made inroads to keep his team on track and put India A under pressure.

However, Riyan Parag and KL Rahul have looked good after two early wickets in the middle and made a stable partnership to avoid further damage. The two will now have the responsibility to steer their team unbeaten through the day and come back fresh tomorrow morning.

There has been something for bowlers since yesterday, especially for pacers, in this M Chinnaswamy ground in Bengaluru. So, the run-scoring hasn’t been as fluent for both teams, and only a few batters have succeeded in applying themselves on this track.

Telegram Group Join Now

It will be vital for Parag and Rahul to play their shots cautiously, Earlier, Shubman Gill misjudged a nip-backer by Navdeep Saini by shouldering his arms to lose his wicket, showing pacers will always be a threat here.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.