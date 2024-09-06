WATCH: Shubman Gill bowled while leaving the ball in Duleep Trophy

Shubman Gill got out in the most bizarre way on the last delivery of the 14th over during the match between India A and India B in Bengaluru.

Shubman Gill got out in the most bizarre way on the last delivery of the 14th over during the match between India A and India B in Bengaluru. It was a brain fade moment for the batter who didn’t gauge the movement of the ball and lost his wicket after looking so good on the crease.

Navdeep Saini bowled a length delivery outside the off-stump line, to which Gill decided to shoulder arms and let it go by to the wicketkeeper. However, the ball nipped back sharply after pitching, and since the batter didn’t offer any shot, it went on to hit the stumps, shattering the off-pole in a flash.

It was an unfortunate dismissal for Gill, but he should have played it by keeping some seam movement in his mind. The track has largely assisted the pacers, so it was always going to be a risky move to leave the ball.

It was not Gill’s first dismissal in this mode; he got out this embarrassing way in the World Test Championship final last year off Scott Boland. On both occasions, Gill didn’t keep the movement off the surface in mind; he should work on avoiding such dismissals in future.

India A lose two wickets in quick succession after a bright start

After bundling India B on 321, who made a terrific recovery on the back of Musheer Khan (181) and Navdeep Saini (56), India A got off to a bright start. Their openers - Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill - played terrific shots in the early phase of the innings.

The two looked in a good mood and set to score big, but Navdeep Saini’s fabulous spell dismissed the openers in quick succession. Gill got out on 25, and Mayank Agarwal returned after a well-made 36.

The duo should have carried their innings longer, but Saini had other plans. He bowled brilliantly to bring his team back after a loose start.

Riyan Parag and KL Rahul are battling it out in the middle for India A after two wickets. India B will hope to get a few more wickets before the close of the day.

