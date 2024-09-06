[WATCH] Sensational Musheer Khan launches massive six; hits Chinnaswamy roof

The 19-year-old played a stellar knock where he also eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's record.

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B, talented youngster and younger brother of India star Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess.

Musheer entered the recordbooks after scoring a stellar knock of 181 runs off 373 deliveries and in the process overtook Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record.

The 19-year-old eclipsed Sachin's record to register the 3rd highest score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut. He found his name among an elite group, led by Baba Aparajith with 212 runs and Yash Dhull with 193. He surpassed Sachin, who had scored 159 runs in his Duleep Trophy debut.

It was during this incredible innings that Musheer gave a display of his brute power by taking the aggressive route. During the 111th over, Musheer took on experienced India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and launched a massive six.

WATCH: Musheer Khan's six hits Chinnaswamy roof

A 6⃣ that hits the roof & then caught in the deep!



Kuldeep Yadav bounces back hard and a magnificent innings of 181(373) ends for Musheer Khan 👏#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/OSJ2b6kmkk — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 6, 2024

The left-arm wrist-spinner bowled a flighted delivery, and Musheer used his power to send the ball soaring out of the park. With Chinnaswamy Stadium's reputation for shorter boundaries, many top T20 players have hit balls out of the ground during the IPL. Musheer managed a similar feat in a red-ball match, striking the ball so hard that it reached the stadium roof.

However, Kuldeep had the final say as Musheer, attempting another big shot, mistimed it, and Riyan Parag safely caught it. Musheer fell just 19 runs short of a well-earned double-century.

Musheer's knock saved India B's blushes as they were trailing at 94 for 7 at one stage. However, the youngster managed to stitch a crucial 205-run partnership along with bowler Navdeep Saini, which is the highest 8th wicket stand in history of the tournament.

