'Good things will happen' - Ashwin hails discarded KKR player, predicts bright future for him after Duleep Trophy heroics

He was bought by KKR in the IPL 2022 mega-auction but released from the squad in the following season.

A discarded Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer has been making some noise in the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 with his performances.

Bought by KKR in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for INR 20 lakhs, wicketkeeper-batter Baba Indrajith could only feature in three games for the franchise, scoring 21 runs before he was released from the squad in the following season.

Now, with another mega-auction in the pipeline ahead of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Baba Indrajith's performances will definitely raise his stocks and attract the attention of the franchises.

During the ongoing match between India C and India D in the Duleep Trophy, the 30-year-old top-scored for India C in the first innings with a deft knock of 72 off 149 on a difficult pitch to bat and handed his side a slender lead of 4 runs.

ALSO READ: SRH star honoured as country's Player of the Year for key contributions across formats

Ashwin heaps praise on Baba Indrajith

Following the stellar knock, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and heaped praises on Baba Indrajith while also predicting a bright future for the cricketer.

Ashwin wrote, "Very well done to @IndrajithBaba on a fantastic innings today. 👏 Top quality player and an even better individual, good things will happen. Hang in there 🙌 #DuleepTrophy."

Very well done to @IndrajithBaba on a fantastic innings today. 👏



Top quality player and an even better individual, good things will happen.



Hang in there🙌🏻 #DuleepTrophy — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 6, 2024

The Duleep Trophy will be crucial as a host of Indian stars are participating in the red-ball tournament in a bid to hone their skills or make a mark and get on the radar of the national selectors, especially with a long Test schedule lined up for India this year.

The Indian team is slated to play ten Tests, starting with a two-Test home series against Bangladesh later this month, which will be followed by three more against New Zealand after which they will travel to Down Under for the much-anticipated five-match Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube