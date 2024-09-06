SRH star honoured as country's Player of the Year for key contributions across formats

In a recent development, a Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star has been bestowed with the honour of his country's Player of the Year for making impactful contributions across formats.

Proteas all-rounder Marco Jansen, who was bought by the SRH franchise in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for INR 4.2 crore, was awarded the prestigious accolade at the annual Cricket South Africa (CSA) Awards at Vodaworld in Midrand last night (September 5).

Notably, the 24-year-old has earned this honour for the first time, being acknowledged for his well-rounded performance during a season where he continually improved as a crucial part of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad, taking 17 wickets and making other significant contributions in the Test format.

Jansen played a crucial role in helping South Africa advance to the semis of the mega event last year where they faltered against the eventual champions Australia.

ALSO READ: LSG teammate reveals more details on infamous Sanjiv Goenka-KL Rahul incident

LSG star wins CSA ODI Player of the Year Award

Amongst the other winners, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock took home the ODI Player of the Year award.

He announced his retirement from the 50-over format after an outstanding performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he became the tournament's third-highest run scorer, amassing 594 runs across ten innings, including four centuries.

Opening batsman Reeza Hendricks earned the title of T20I Player of the Year, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj was honored by his peers as the Players' Player of the Year. David Beddingham was recognized as both Test Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, having made an impressive start to his career by scoring 404 runs in ten innings, including a century against New Zealand.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube