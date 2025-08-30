News
Bangladesh Pacer, Once Contacted by LSG, Takes Four Wickets Against Netherlands To Boost Hopes of Being Picked at IPL 2026 Auction

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 30, 2025
2 min read

His bowling figures helped Bangladesh restrict Netherlands to 136/8.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed has boosted his chances of possibly being picked at the IPL 2026 auction, after he collected four wickets in the first T20I against Netherlands in Sylhet on Saturday.

Taskin Ahmed makes case for IPL 2026 auction

Taskin ended his four overs with figures of 4/28. He first struck in the powerplay, removing Max ODowd, who got a thick leading edge towards Jaker Ali at cover.

Taskin struck to his plan and conceded just very few boundaries. In the eighth over, he struck again with the wicket of Vikramjeet Singh, who was The Dutch side were 38/2 following Vikramjeet’s dismissal. Taskin’s exploits did not end there.

His next wickets came in the 16th and 18th overs, when he saw off Kyle Klein and Noah Croes respectively. Taskin was the pick of the bowlers as Bangladesh restricted Netherlands to 136/8 from 20 overs.

The Dhaka-born cricketer is in a quite good form. He registered figures of 3/22 and 3/38 in Bangladesh’s home T20I series against Pakistan in July. With six wickets from two matches, Taskin finished as the second highest wicket-taker in the three-match series, behind Pakistan’s Salman Mirza (Seven wickets).

When Lucknow Super Giants contacted Taskin Ahmed

The 30-year-old has not played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, but he revealed earlier this year that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) contacted him.

“The contact was made because… In the mega auction, no Bangladeshi player was picked. In big tournaments, many players are brought in as replacements. Lucknow had contacted me in this regard,” he had told reporters in Bangladesh earlier this year.

“They asked if I was available, as they were considering me for a replacement if needed. They were checking whether I would get an NOC if called as a replacement. If I get a call from anyone, I hope I will get the NOC this time,” he had added.

However, he ultimately wasn’t picked by either Lucknow Super Giants or any other franchise, even as an injury replacement.

The right-arm pacer, though, has played 90 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), having taken 127 wickets at an average of 19.93. He has also played three matches of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), having taken four wickets.

Taskin is an experienced campaigner for Bangladesh when it comes to T20Is. In 76 T20Is, Taskin has taken 88 wickets at an average of 22.86.

