BCCI Set To Ban Tobacco, Alcohol and Crypto Sponsorships Ahead of IPL 2025 Following Government Order: Report

The BCCI is set to take a few drastic moves with regards to advertising and sponsorships in IPL 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to take drastic step in terms of product sponsorships for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

BCCI likely to ban tobacco, alcohol advertisements

According to news agency PTI, the BCCI is likely to ban tobacco and alcohol promotions as well as crypto sponsorships during the tournament.

This topic will be discussed during the BCCI Apex Council Meeting on March 22, which is also the same day when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025 season opener in Kolkata. It was only earlier in March when the health ministry ordered banning of advertisements pertaining to tobacco, alcohol and cryptocurrencies during the IPL.

BCCI to take crucial calls on Women’s World Cup

The BCCI will also take some important calls regarding the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup slated to take place in October. This includes that of deciding the venues for the eight-team tournament and also possibly a decision on the actual dates of the tournament. India will be hosting the Women’s ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013.

ALSO READ:

The BCCI is also expected to decide on the formation of a Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the showpiece event. The Apex Council will also decide on the structure of the 2025-26 domestic cricket season. As far as international cricket is concerned, India are scheduled to host South Africa and West Indies in the 2025-26 season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube