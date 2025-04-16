News
'Best captain in IPL 2025' - Calls To Make Shreyas Iyer India Captain Gain Momentum After He Leads Punjab Kings To Record Win vs KKR
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 16, 2025

‘Best captain in IPL 2025’ – Calls To Make Shreyas Iyer India Captain Gain Momentum After He Leads Punjab Kings To Record Win vs KKR

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
'Best captain in IPL 2025' - Calls To Make Shreyas Iyer India Captain Gain Momentum After He Leads Punjab Kings To Record Win vs KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a good start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. They have won four games out of six and appear to be a well-balanced and confident side. With eight points, they are well-placed on the points table.

Their incredible win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday was the highlight of their campaign so far. Batting first at home, PBKS were bowled out for just 111 runs in only 16 overs. The match looked all but over in KKR’s favour, but Punjab had other plans. The bowlers staged a remarkable fightback, reducing KKR from 62 for 2 to 79 for 8 in no time. Andre Russell gave KKR a brief chance with a few big hits, but Marco Jansen closed the game firmly in Punjab’s favour.

Although Shreyas Iyer got out for zero in the match, his captaincy was praised by many fans and experts. His leadership helped Punjab Kings take control of the match, even though they had very few runs to defend.

In a close and low-scoring match like this, it is not an easy task to lead a team to a win, but Iyer was able to do it with brilliant planning and leadership. Post-match, most of the fans used social media to compliment how well he led the team. Some even opined that he possesses the traits to become India’s future white-ball captain when Rohit Sharma retires.

India
IPL 2025
PBKS vs KKR
Punjab Kings
Shreyas Iyer

