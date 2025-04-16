‘Best captain in IPL 2025’ – Calls To Make Shreyas Iyer India Captain Gain Momentum After He Leads Punjab Kings To Record Win vs KKR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have made a good start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. They have won four games out of six and appear to be a well-balanced and confident side. With eight points, they are well-placed on the points table.

Their incredible win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday was the highlight of their campaign so far. Batting first at home, PBKS were bowled out for just 111 runs in only 16 overs. The match looked all but over in KKR’s favour, but Punjab had other plans. The bowlers staged a remarkable fightback, reducing KKR from 62 for 2 to 79 for 8 in no time. Andre Russell gave KKR a brief chance with a few big hits, but Marco Jansen closed the game firmly in Punjab’s favour.

Although Shreyas Iyer got out for zero in the match, his captaincy was praised by many fans and experts. His leadership helped Punjab Kings take control of the match, even though they had very few runs to defend.

In a close and low-scoring match like this, it is not an easy task to lead a team to a win, but Iyer was able to do it with brilliant planning and leadership. Post-match, most of the fans used social media to compliment how well he led the team. Some even opined that he possesses the traits to become India’s future white-ball captain when Rohit Sharma retires.

Like if you think Shreyas Iyer should be team India's captain in WC27 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DpB59Js8VV — 🚩 (@was_groottt18) April 15, 2025

shreyas iyer must captain india at 2026 t20wc — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) April 15, 2025

While India seem keen on Shubman Gill as Rohit Sharma's successor..I see Shreyas Iyer as the true heir to ODI captaincy. We have come in an age where three captains for three formats is completely fair and Shreyas Iyer should be India's next ODI captain. Thoughts? #IPL2025 — Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 15, 2025

If Shreyas Iyer will not captain of India in T20 WC 2026 then it's India's loss not Shreyas Iyer.



BCCI should think thrice before taking decision



GILL ❌, when we have leader Like Iyer champs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MrqaDe4ilV — Chase Master (@AsliCricketer_) April 16, 2025

No one deserves to be India's white-ball captain more than Shreyas Iyer, he has proven himself as a leader, and he is the frontrunner for the captaincy, but I won't be surprised if BCCI makes Princess Gill the ODI captain ahead of Shreyas. YKIK 🙏#ShreyasIyer #IPL2025 #PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/0DYLf9PAnE — Cricket Freak 🏏 (@Cric_Freak01) April 16, 2025

If SHREYAS IYER is not going to captain Team India in the upcoming t20 world cup and 2027 world cup then it will be a huge loss for the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/kAwIqxHj6F — Aryan@96 (@srish98983) April 16, 2025

This game was just another example of the class and tactical acumen Shreyas Iyer holds as a captain. Will be a shame if he doesn't lead India in atleast 1 format. Deserves to be the next white ball captain over Gill & Pant in my opinion. — Bro Sports (@thebrosports) April 15, 2025

PETITION TO ANNOUNCE SHREYAS IYER AS NEW WHITE BALL CAPTAIN OF INDIA EVEN IF HE DIDNT WIN THE IPL, HE HAS PROVED ENOUGH ALREADY,,, WHAT A LEADER!!!!!!!!!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Sampat Kumar Lamichhane (@SampatKumarcr7) April 15, 2025

18 years record of Ms dhoni defence of 116 against punjab in 2008 has been broken. As Dhoni fans, we are happy for shreyas iyer who is well deserved . HOPE u captain for india as well in coming t20 wc and odi wc @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/0vgrob07PJ — Krishn8 (@Vamshi081726) April 15, 2025

Shreyas Iyer !!!

What a year you had !!!

Everything he touched as turned to Gold.

India has found a new All format captain ✅ — Sriram (@sriramofearth) April 15, 2025

Shreyas Iyer defends 111.

He will definitely be a better captain than Surya Kumar Yadav.

IMO, he should lead India's t20 defense next year. — Mr. Venkat (@zer0by0) April 15, 2025

Top class stuff from Chahal❤️..Can't think of any captain other than Shreyas Iyer to lead India in White Ball next.Poor shot selection by KKR batsmen.#PBKSvKKR — Sai Nihal Reddy (@re52956_sai) April 15, 2025

At the beginning of this season,chose PBKS as the finalist & they are exactly playing in the manner that I’ve thought off.

Shreyas Iyer is truely underrated as a captain,this game will surely boost him further for India’s captaincy. — Gaurav Gawade (@gauravv_g8) April 15, 2025

