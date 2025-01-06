Best RCB Batting Lineup For IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Krunal Pandya

RCB have improved their batting lineup compared to last year.

With some smart acquisitions in the auction, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have compiled a list of potential top batters for IPL 2025, with Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli being two key batters from the previous season.

They have assembled a team of talented overseas players and recruited top local talent. Next season RCB could be one of the most competitive teams as they aim for their first IPL trophy.

RCB have improved their batting lineup compared to last year. Let’s take a look at their top seven for IPL 2025.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, retained by RCB for INR 21 crore, will open the innings once again, this time with the aggressive Phil Salt. Salt’s aggressive style of play will give Kohli the freedom to anchor the innings and play his natural game. Kohli’s consistency was on display last season when he won the Orange Cap with 741 runs, he knows how to perform under pressure.

In the last 7 IPL seasons, Kohli has crossed 400 runs in all but one, 2022 being the only exception when he scored 341 runs. He is crucial to RCB’s batting and they will hope he delivers another good season as they chase for their first IPL title.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt, who had a fantastic IPL 2024 with KKR, scoring 435 runs in 12 matches, has joined RCB as a big buy. Released by KKR, Salt was picked by RCB for INR 11.50 crore and will be a key player for them in IPL 2025.

Salt will open the innings with Virat Kohli and also keep wickets. His aggressive batting style will be perfect for the Chinnaswamy pitch with small boundaries. He will be a big asset for RCB in the upcoming season.

Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar, bought by RCB for INR 11 crore, has been in top form, scoring 333 and 395 runs in 2023 and 2024 IPL respectively. In domestic cricket he has continued to impress, scoring 226 in 6 games in ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy and taking Madhya Pradesh to SMAT 2024 final with 428 runs at a strike rate of 186.08.

He will probably bat at number 3 for RCB in 2025. His performance and leadership qualities have also made him a future captain material for the team.

Liam Livingstone

RCB bought Liam Livingstone for INR 8.75 crore and got a utility player. He had a poor 2023 and 2024 but showed his skills in 2022 with 437 runs. He will bat at 4 for RCB and will provide power in the middle order and can bowl off spin and leg spin.

At the Chinnaswamy Stadium with small boundaries, Livingstone’s ability to clear the ropes will be a big asset. With his recent impressive form in international cricket, RCB will expect him to make an impact in IPL 2025.

Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma, recruited by RCB for INR 11 crore, is expected to bat at No. 5 in IPL 2025. He scored 309 runs in 2023 and 187 in 2024, displaying glimpses of his potential.

His recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy performance, in which he scored 135 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 225.00, the third highest in the event, demonstrates his ability to score quickly in the middle order. Jitesh’s finishing abilities make him an important player to the RCB batting lineup.

Tim David

Tim David returned to the team where he debuted in the IPL in 2021 after being reacquired by RCB for INR 3 crore following his release from Mumbai Indians. Likely to bat at number six, David adds significant firepower to RCB’s middle order.

David had decent performances for MI in 2023 and 2024, where he batted in the lower order and scored 231 runs and 241 runs, respectively. With his aggressive hitting, RCB will gain a key advantage in the closing overs, particularly in the small boundaries of Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Krunal Pandya

RCB purchased Krunal Pandya for INR 5.75 crore in the auction. He will bat at number seven and will help in keeping the lower order stable. He has shown his batting skills recently by scoring 226 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Krunal is still one of the most reliable all-rounders in the IPL, even though his last few seasons haven’t been great. He is a useful asset for RCB going into IPL 2025 because of his experience, skills and also leadership qualities.

