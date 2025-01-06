Strongest RCB Bowling Attack For IPL 2025 Revealed

The team management had specific players on their list and got almost all of them during the IPL 2025 auction.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) planned brilliantly in the auction and opted for more experience in the bowling department. Their pace attack has ample experience, for they retained Yash Dayal and bought several proven players for other slots.

Even in the spin department, RCB have a nice blend of youth and seasoned professionals who will bring variety and quality. The team management had specific players on their list and got almost all of them during the IPL 2025 auction.

We look at the strongest RCB bowling attack for IPL 2025.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal as powerplay specialists

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal are two of the finest new-ball bowlers and have a proven track in the league. Since IPL 2023, 17 wickets at 31.70 runs apiece while conceding 7.92 runs per over in powerplay. He can swing the new ball, bring early wickets and give an over at the death.

Meanwhile, Yash Dayal’s rise has been rapid and plays the same role as Bhuvneshwar. He brings his left-arm angle and can move the new ball. He will form a lethal partnership with Bhuvneshwar and bring wickets upfront.

Josh Hazlewood as an enforcer and death-over bowler

While Josh Hazlewood can bowl in the powerplay, RCB might mostly use him in the middle and death overs. He can bowl hard lengths consistently and cramp batters with his heavy ball. He has the pace, and his natural lengths are slightly shorter.

He also has a decent yorker and slower balls to operate effectively in death overs. Naturally, RCB would have used him in the first six overs, but Bhuvneshwar’s presence means Hazlewood needs to bowl in the middle overs. It will help both bowlers take the role that suits them more.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma as spin duo

RCB’s recruitments in the spin department were notable, for they went for one of the most defensive finger spinners in the league in Krunal Pandya and an inexperienced but modern-day wrist-spinner in Suyash Sharma. Both have their own qualities and can work together perfectly.

Krunal will bowl defensively and check the flow of runs in the middle overs. Since 2023, he has an economy rate of 7.57 in the league. Further, he can also contribute with the willow, making him an all-round package.

Meanwhile, Suyash Sharma might be an impact player and be the wicket-taker in the middle overs. He bowls at a high pace and can agitate the batters with his accuracy. Suyash didn’t get much game time but might get more chances at RCB.

Liam Livingstone – a more than decent part-timer

Liam Livingstone is an additional bowler who will act as a matchup bowler and has slowly developed into a decent wicket-taker. His ability to change variations according to the batting hand makes him a handy operator. He can give at least two overs consistently if used precisely.

He has 25 wickets at 23.56 in 28 outings, including an economy rate of 8.51. Livingstone will provide the much-needed balance to the lineup, and his improved bowling returns will be crucial. The key will be to use him well.

