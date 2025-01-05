News
Tim David scored 62 runs in 28 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 221.43.
Indian Premier League - IPL
January 5, 2025 - 7:00 pm

New RCB Recruit Dazzles in BBL! Chases Down 187 with an unbeaten 62 off 28 balls

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

David scored 62 runs in 28 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 221.43.

Tim David scored 62 runs in 28 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 221.43.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newly recruited star Tim David was at his threatening best during the Big Bash League fixture between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers in Hobart. He was brilliant with the willow and changed the game singlehandedly in the Hurricanes’ favour.

David scored 62 runs in 28 deliveries, comprising three boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 221.43. 77.41% of his runs came via fours and sixes, and he found the fence every 3.11 deliveries.

When he came to the strike, the Hurricanes were 101/4 in 10.4 overs and required someone to take the momentum forward. David did precisely that, and when the team took Power Surge, he cashed in and completely turned the tides.

He remained unbeaten during this sensational knock and ended as the leading run-scorer of the game to take his team over the line. David won the Player of the Match award for his blitzkrieg knock, and this innings was filled with what he is best known for – brute power, especially vs pace.

Hobart Hurricanes win another game to keep the winning run going

After losing the first game this season, Hobart Hurricanes have been unstoppable and registered their fourth consecutive win against Adelaide Strikers. After winning the toss, Adelaide Strikers opted to bat first and posted a fighting total of 186/5 on the board.

Chris Lynn (49) and Alex Ross (47) scored well, while Ollie Pope (33) also made a useful contribution. Meanwhile, Waqar Salamkheil snared two wickets, and three other batters dismissed a batter each for the Hurricanes.

Also Read: 4 Changes We Could See in India’s First-Choice Playing XI in Tests After the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series Loss

During the chase, Hobart Hurricanes were off to a perfect start, with openers – Mitchell Owen (37) and Matthew Wade (27) – stitching a 61-run stand for the opening wicket. Later, Shai Hope (11) and Ben McDermott (17) got starts but couldn’t make it big.

Eventually, Tim David and Nikhil Chaudhary (22) weaved a big 75-run stand before the latter departed. Finally, Hobart Hurricanes chased down the target in 18.4 overs with five wickets to spare as they climbed to the third spot on the points table with eight points.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David

