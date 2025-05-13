The ECB, earlier today announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies.

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) set to restart, there remains a lot of speculation surrounding the availability of overseas cricketers. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) earlier today announced their squads for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies, which gives a clearer picture of the English players available for the remainder of the IPL 2025. England will play three ODIs followed by as many T20Is.

Notably, the ODI series begins from May 29 while the T20Is start from June 6. On the other hand, the IPL league stage finishes on May 27 and the playoffs start from May 29 with the summit clash slated for June 3.

Big Boost for RCB, Setback for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians As England Player Availability for IPL 2025 Restart Becomes Clearer

RCB will be the biggest gainers as two of their England stars – Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell will be there for the playoffs. Salt has been named in only the T20I squad and while Bethell has been included for both squads, it is understood he will travel only after the completion of the tournament.

Table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will, however, face a setback as Buttler will return for the league stage, but his playoffs availability remains doubtful since he has been named in the Three Lions ODI squad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) too will suffer a similar fate with Will Jacks, who also finds his name in both England squads.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are already out of the playoffs race might miss Jamie Overton for the final two league games as well.

