News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
mohammed siraj gujarat titans gt ipl 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Key Overseas Stars Expected To Return For Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, But Playoffs Availability Remains A Concern

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 13, 2025 - 3 min read

The duo have been crucial for GT's table-topping form this season

mohammed siraj gujarat titans gt ipl 2025

Gujarat Titans received great news ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption on Saturday as England’s Jos Buttler and South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee are set to join the squad on Wednesday, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Buttler and Coetzee were the only overseas players who have left India soon after the suspension last Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Gujarat Titans are currently top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches having won eight matches and losing three.

Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee return to Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill’s side are firm favourites to finish the league stage in the top two. They have three more games left against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

GT’s other overseas players – Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Karim Janat – have stayed back in India.

ALSO READ:

Despite the good news, the revised IPL 2025 schedule from May 17 to June 3 means it will clash with the England vs West Indies ODI series set to be played from May 29 to June 3.

While England are yet to announce their squad for the series, former captain Buttler is likely to be included. West Indies, meanwhile, have already named Rutherford in the squad for the series to be played in Edgbaston, Cardiff and the Oval.

The playoffs are also scheduled between May 29 and June 3 which is a big blow for GT if they qualify for the playoffs.

Sherfane Rutherford’s superb form in IPL 2025

Rutherford and Buttler have been key to GT’s scintillating form this season. Rutherford has scored 229 runs in the middle-order at a strike rate of 159 and has finished multiple games as an Impact Player substitution.

Buttler, meanwhile, has amassed 500 runs from 11 games including five fifties and a strike rate of 163.93.

GT will travel to Delhi for their next match scheduled for May 18 (Sunday) followed by two matches at home against LSG and CSK.

If they beat DC, GT will put their playoffs chance in jeopardy while LSG, though still in contention, have looked off-colour. CSK have stayed rooted to the bottom place and have long been eliminated from the playoffs race.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Sherfane Rutherford
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Mumbai Indians bought Deepak Chahar for INR 9.25 crore in IPL 2025 auction.

4 Players Mumbai Indians (MI) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 9.25 Crore Pick

They have accumulated 14 points from 12 games in IPL 2025.
5:59 pm
Sandip Pawar
According to a Times of India journalist, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer is unlikely to join his team for IPL 2025.

Rajasthan Royals Overseas Player Might Not Return for IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals have only two games remaining in IPL 2025, which must have been a reason for his absence.
5:50 pm
Darpan Jain
PBKS vs DC Alyssa Healy speaks

‘Faf Du Plessis Didn’t Have Shoes On’ – Alyssa Healy Describes Evacuation Confusion At Dharamshala During PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Game

The match was halted after 10.1 overs.
5:34 pm
Disha Asrani
rcb overseas player availability ipl 2025 josh hazlewood phil salt romario shepherd jacob bethell tim david

RCB Overseas Player Availability: Key England Players Might Return For IPL 2025

5:14 pm
CX Staff Writer
Big Boost for RCB, Setback for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians As England Player Availability for IPL 2025 Restart Becomes Clearer

Big Boost for RCB, Setback for Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians As England Player Availability for IPL 2025 Restart Becomes Clearer

The ECB, earlier today announced their squad for the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies.
6:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team after the announcement of revised IPL 2025 schedule.

Full Overseas Player Availability Tracker For IPL 2025 Resumption: RCB Get Major Boost, Mumbai Indians, GT In Trouble

We look at the availability of each overseas player from each team.
5:42 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.