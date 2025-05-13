Key Overseas Stars Expected To Return For Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, But Playoffs Availability Remains A Concern

The duo have been crucial for GT's table-topping form this season

Gujarat Titans received great news ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumption on Saturday as England’s Jos Buttler and South Africa’s Gerald Coetzee are set to join the squad on Wednesday, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

Buttler and Coetzee were the only overseas players who have left India soon after the suspension last Friday due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

Gujarat Titans are currently top of the table with 16 points from 11 matches having won eight matches and losing three.

Jos Buttler, Gerald Coetzee return to Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill’s side are firm favourites to finish the league stage in the top two. They have three more games left against Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

GT’s other overseas players – Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Karim Janat – have stayed back in India.

Despite the good news, the revised IPL 2025 schedule from May 17 to June 3 means it will clash with the England vs West Indies ODI series set to be played from May 29 to June 3.

While England are yet to announce their squad for the series, former captain Buttler is likely to be included. West Indies, meanwhile, have already named Rutherford in the squad for the series to be played in Edgbaston, Cardiff and the Oval.

The playoffs are also scheduled between May 29 and June 3 which is a big blow for GT if they qualify for the playoffs.

Sherfane Rutherford’s superb form in IPL 2025

Rutherford and Buttler have been key to GT’s scintillating form this season. Rutherford has scored 229 runs in the middle-order at a strike rate of 159 and has finished multiple games as an Impact Player substitution.

Buttler, meanwhile, has amassed 500 runs from 11 games including five fifties and a strike rate of 163.93.

GT will travel to Delhi for their next match scheduled for May 18 (Sunday) followed by two matches at home against LSG and CSK.

If they beat DC, GT will put their playoffs chance in jeopardy while LSG, though still in contention, have looked off-colour. CSK have stayed rooted to the bottom place and have long been eliminated from the playoffs race.

