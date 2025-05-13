Why Are There No Matches in Chennai and Hyderabad in the Revised IPL 2025 Schedule?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoffs race and will play the remaining matches for pride.

The BCCI has released a new schedule for the remainder of IPL 2025, and the tournament begins on May 17. The remaining 17 matches will be held in six venues, and the final will be played on June 3.

One notable thing about the new schedule is that no matches are allotted to Chennai and Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) still had one home game each in IPL 2025.

According to a journalist of The Indian Express, the weather forecast is why no matches are scheduled in Chennai and Hyderabad in the revised schedule. A few forecasters and locals confirm that heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the upcoming week.

Okay. So many are asking why no matches in Chennai and Hyderabad. I’m told it is to do with the weather forecast. The BCCI seems to know something which the Chennai MET centre hasn’t warned us about. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) May 12, 2025

Hence, the games at these two venues would have been washed out, and the BCCI kept it in mind while preparing the schedule. They must have consulted the meteorological department and received an update about what to expect in the coming days, so they decided to shift the remaining matches in Chennai and Hyderabad to a newer venue.

CSK and SRH are out of the playoffs race in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are out of the playoffs race and will play the remaining matches for pride. CSK have been the worst-performing side in IPL 2025 and sit at the bottom of the points table.

They have won only three matches out of 12 and have attained only six points, with a net run rate of -0.992. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are in the eighth position and have struggled to get going this season.

SRH have won only three games out of 11, and one match was washed out, leaving them with only seven points and a net run rate of -1.192. These two teams, with the Rajasthan Royals (RR), are already eliminated from the playoffs race.

CSK have two matches remaining against the Rajasthan Royals and the Gujarat Titans (GT), and SRH have three games left against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They will look to win these matches and end the campaign on a high note.

