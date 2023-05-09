'He's going to become a household name' - Brett Lee impressed with this young Indian batter

The Australian pace great has predicted a bright future ahead for this uncapped Indian batter after seeing him shine through in IPL 2023.

Brett Lee picked out one more young Indian talent and lauded his consistent performances from the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The former Australian quick, who has been closely following the IPL 2023, is incredibly impressed with the spree of young performers in the premier T20 tournament and reckons with them the future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

Among the young guns to have caught the eyes of the Aussie pace great is uncapped Indian batter Rinku Singh, who has been a valiant performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The UP left-hander has been doing a great job as an end-overs aggressor for the two-time champions and has now earned a nod of approval to his abilities and promise from Lee.

The ex cricketer turned commentator believes the 25-year-old young turk is on his way to becoming a "household name" in the country for his feat in the IPL 2023 for KKR, especially with his match-winning prowess down the order.

Lee's remarks came after Rinku Singh once again managed to propel KKR past the finish line in their important league-stage encounter against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Monday (May 8) night. With two needed off the last ball, Singh smashed left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to give KKR the victory that kept their top 4 hopes alive.

Lee backs Rinku Singh to scale further heights

Speaking for digital IPL 2023 broadcaster 'JioCinema' app, Lee backed Rinku Singh to scale greater heights from here onwards as he continues to build on gains for KKR in his role as an end-overs maverick with each performance.

The knock versus PBKS was one more fine example of Singh's promising abilities. The determined left-hander blasted an unbeaten 21 off 10 balls and had the presence of mind and bravery to call for a bye when the mighty Andre Russell missed the penultimate ball against Arshdeep and got run out.

It showed amazing courage on the part of the Indian batter to be willing to put himself in the firing line for the last ball and take responsibility under big pressure.

"He’s given them every reason to fall in love with Rinku Singh," Lee said. "He’s a match-winner, he’s an entertainer, he goes out there and he wins. It’s exciting to see a young player coming through doing that. He’s going to become a household name and is playing some decent cricket."

That wasn't the first time Singh had bailed KKR out of strife and given them ascendancy. The left-hander had earlier hit five sixes off five balls to secure a seemingly improbable win for the popular franchise in the league game in Ahmedabad against Gujarat Titans (GT). Singh now has a tournament tally of 337 runs in 11 innings at a spectacular strike-rate of 151.12.