Certain To Be In Gujarat Titans Retention List, Star Spinner Set For Bigger Role in IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans (GT) all rounder Washington Sundar is all set to step into a new role in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra are on the same page and the duo does not want to tinker with the core of the team. The Gujarat Titans retention list is set to be announced on November 15.

The franchise recently traded all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians (MI), which vacates a spot in the batting order. It has come to understanding that the GT management is backing Washington Sundar to take up that role in the batting order. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu has shown enough promise with the bat whenever he has got an opportunity.

Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been prolific at the top of the order in the past couple of seasons, and the last thing which the Gujarat Titans will want to do is tinker with their batting positions. To add to that, Jos Buttler has been phenomenal in the IPL batting in the top-order, and he will be crucial to GT’s chances in IPL 2026.

Certainties In the Gujarat Titans Retention List

One of the biggest problems that the Titans faced last season was their dependency on their top-order. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were in sublime form, but once they were dismissed, there was no one to take the responsibility to steer the team towards good totals. And this is where the team faced major setbacks last season. Therefore, the Gujarat Titans retention list would be largely discussed.

However, Shubman Gill & Co. at the Titans would like to do a lot better this season, with consistent contributions from the middle-order. Though thy managed to reach the Eliminator last season, the team did lose its track somewhere in the middle of the group stage. These are the loopholes that the franchise would want to fill in the Gujarat Titans retention list.

In six matches last season, Washington Sundar scored 133 runs at a stunning strike-rate of 166.25, which speaks volumes of his stroke play. If the management decides on promoting him up the order at No.4, it would surely be a huge boost for the left-handed batter. Washington Sundar is a complete batting package in terms of his technique and is surely capable to bat at No.4.

Letting go of Sherfane Rutherford is a decision that many fans would not get a hold of completely. However, his cost, which was INR 2.6 Crore is what could have added to the factors to not have the West Indian on the Gujarat Titans retention list. Having said that, how they fill the holes in the batting order will be an interesting watch.

