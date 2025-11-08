How a Change in Strategy Could Force Delhi Capitals Into Tough Release Calls Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is on November 15.

Delhi Capitals were one of the consistent teams to start the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But Axar Patel & Co. lost their winning touch, midway through the tournament, and their qualification for the IPL playoff went down to the wire. DC narrowly missed their chance to lift their maiden trophy, as they finished in fifth spot with 14 points. Come IPL 2026 retention deadline on November 15, the franchise will begin to correct their wrongs.

Soon after the last season concluded, DC opener KL Rahul has been making rounds in the trade news to date. The 33-year-old was in high demand for franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), as they looked for a triple-role player. However, there has been no official news yet from either of the teams.

On the other hand, Tristan Stubbs trade news has also taken over the internet. The South Africa powerhouse, reportedly, would be exchanged with RR captain Sanju Samson.

Being surrounded by ample trade rumours, the DC management would look to first finalise their releases and announce their IPL 2026 retention list.

Who Could Delhi Capitals Release Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

Releasing a high-impact player like KL Rahul could prove to be a self-destructive move for the Delhi Capitals. The Karnataka player was DC’s top run-getter in the last IPL season, with 500+ runs and striking at 150. He also smashed a century and three half-centuries, while providing flexibility to bat anywhere in the top six spots and an added wicketkeeping option.

As per the Delhi Capitals auction strategy, the franchise may release some other big names to free up their purse amount.

Likely DC Released Players 2026

Faf du Plessis

Mitchell Starc

Karun Nair

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Sameer Rizvi

Mustafizur Rahman

Sediqullah Atal

Dushmantha Chameera

T Natarajan

Mohit Sharma

Tripurana Vijay

Mukesh Kumar

Ajay Mandal

Some player from the DC contingent didn’t get enough game time, while some performed poorly in their limited opportunities. After a lack of promise shown by the players, Delhi Capitals would not shy away from releasing them in the mini auction pool.

But the recent form of players in the international format, as well as T20 leagues across the globe, could make the management ponder their list.

DC will lock in their core and strategise the retentions around it. They would also be keen to keep younger players like Tristan Stubbs and Vipraj Nigam, and groom them as the future of Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, a few players will survive the release calls based on their experience and performance after the IPL 2025.

Sameer Rizvi

Sameer Rizvi could manage only 63 runs in his first three innings for Delhi Capitals. He played a stunning 25-ball 58 not out against the Punjab Kings when it mattered the most, keeping DC’s qualification hopes alive. Though he bagged the Player of the Match, one knock isn’t enough to convince the selectors. However, Karun Nair’s birthday twin picked it up from there. Rizvi was the second-highest run-getter in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League 2025, scoring 491 runs in 10 outings. He also had the third-best batting average of 61.38, while striking the most sixes (36), compelling enough to attract the attention of the management.

Karun Nair

In eight IPL games last year, Karun Nair made less than 200 runs, with 89 runs coming from a solitary knock. But since then, Nair’s plea to return to international cricket was heard. In the same month, he struck a double-century for India A in England. While he had a sub-par tour with the senior team, the Karnataka player has returned to form in the Ranji Trophy 2025/26. In two matches so far, he already has a century and a double century. Despite a difference in formats, the soon-to-be 34-year-old is a great striker of the ball. DC may appreciate the experience he brings to the team.

Mitchell Starc

The Australia speedster retired from T20Is last year. He bowled with a 10+ economy in the IPL 2025, yet Mitchell Starc would be the most unsurprising name in the Delhi Capitals retention list. Playing in only his fourth season, Starc took 14 wickets in 10 games, including a five-wicket haul. But the 35-year-old still holds the ability to wear down the opposition to football figures in the power play. In the build-up to The Ashes 2025/26 at home, Starc has taken 20 wickets in the last four Tests. The left-armer also recently hit the record books as he played his 100th Test match.

