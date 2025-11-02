Confirmed Retention Before IPL 2026 Auction, but CSK Young Sensation Endures a Mediocre International Series

He endured a tough run in the series.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis endured a tough outing against Pakistan in the third T20I in Lahore, where his South Africa lost the game by four wickets and the series by a 2-1 margin. He tried to break the shackles but failed to get going on a tricky deck, as his strokeplay didn’t fetch the desired results.

Brevis scored 21 runs in 22 balls, including two maximums, at a strike rate of 95.45 before Usman Tariq ended his sluggish knock. Barring those two sixes, he was scratchy throughout his stay, and while he tried to hit big shots, the Pakistani bowlers didn’t allow him to do his thing this time.

He played as many as 12 dot balls, which piled the pressure on him, before he eventually succumbed in an attempt to up the ante. Overall, Dewald Brevis had a mediocre Pakistan series, accumulating only 55 runs at an average of 18.33 and a strike rate of 127.90 in three innings, with a best of 25.

His poor batting returns throughout the rubber were one of the reasons why South Africa lost despite winning the opening fixture in Rawalpindi. With the next T20 World Cup in the subcontinent, Brevis would want to improve his strike-rotating ability a bit, especially for games in Sri Lanka.

CSK set to retain Dewald Brevis ahead of IPL 2026 auction

The performances in the Pakistan series are unlikely to have any impact on his retention, with CSK all but certain to retain Dewald Brevis ahead of the IPL 2026 auction later this year. Despite being a late entrant as an injury replacement, he was one of their best batters in an otherwise disappointing IPL 2025.

Brevis scored 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a strike rate of 180 in six innings, including two fifties. What stood out more was his boundary-hitting ability – he hit one every 4.16 deliveries – as CSK had several average boundary-hitters who couldn’t adapt to the changing trends.

As they prepare for the next season, their batting philosophy will undergo a significant change, which was visible in patches during the last phase of the previous edition. CSK will likely bat more quickly, and Brevis will be the one leading from the front in terms of a gung-ho approach.

They already prepared a decent batting unit as injury replacements, and fresh faces will definitely boost their overall approach in IPL 2026. Not many can do what Dewald Brevis is capable of, and CSK have no reason to let him go.

