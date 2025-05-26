News
[WATCH] CSK Batting Sensation Smacks Massive 114m Maximum in IPL 2025 Super Sixes Challenge
[WATCH] CSK Sensation Dewald Brevis Smacks Massive 114m Maximum in IPL 2025 Super Sixes Challenge

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] CSK Batting Sensation Smacks Massive 114m Maximum in IPL 2025 Super Sixes Challenge

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overseas sensation Dewald Brevis gave a testament to his sheer hitting prowess by slamming a massive 114m six after their match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) yesterday (May 25) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The Proteas youngster hit it during the Super Six challenge, which happened after the culmination of the game.

Watch the video below.

Dewald Brevis in IPL 2025

The 22-year-old, who joined the five-time champions midway IPL 2025 for INR 2.2 crores as Gurjapneet Singh’s replacement, has looked really impressive. In the six games he featured this season, Brevis scored 225 runs at an impressive average of 37.50 while maintaining a fiery strike rate of 180. The right-hander also added two fifties to his name which includes a highest score of 57.

He has been one of the few positives for CSK in an otherwise lacklustre campaign along with other youngsters like Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel. There’s a strong chance CSK will be eager to retain him for the next season.

CSK finished IPL 2025 at the bottom

Although CSK finished last, they managed to end it on a high, outclassing table toppers Gujarat Titans by a comprehensive margin of 83 runs. CSK managed four wins from 14 games and ended with eight points.

The Chennai outfit also got the boost of MS Dhoni not retiring as of yet, as the 43-year-old revealed he doesn’t have any immediate plans of hanging up his boots after the GT match. However, he didn’t confirm his availability for the next edition either, highlighting that he will disclose his decision in due time.

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

