News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 2 min read
Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are without their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). It will be a big blow for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, especially with a top-two finish at stake.

It is understood that Chahal has suffered a wrist injury and has subsequently been sidelined. The leggie was also absent in PBKS’ last match against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In his absence, PBKS have opted to go with an extra pacer in Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2025

Bought by Punjab Kings for a hefty sum of INR 18 crore, Chahal had a quiet beginning to IPL 2025 but picked up pace gradually. He started with just one wicket in his first three matches but soon regained his rhythm. His standout moment came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, where he claimed a sensational hat-trick, ending with impressive figures of 4/32.

With 14 wickets in 11 innings so far, Chahal is currently Punjab Kings’ joint-second-highest wicket-taker this season. Leading the pack is Arshdeep Singh, who has scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches, while Marco Jansen also sits at 14 wickets but from 13 games.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs MI Playing XIs and Impact players

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Musheer Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Why Is Prabhsimran Singh Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Why Is Prabhsimran Singh Not in Punjab Kings Playing XI for IPL 2025 Match Against Mumbai Indians?

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians on Monday.
7:45 pm
Vishnu PN
PBKS vs MI Playing 11 Impact Player Subs IPL 2025

PBKS vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

The PBKS vs MI is the penultimate clash of the IPL 2025 league stage.
7:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs after winning only four out of 14 games.

4 Auction Targets for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

CSK finished at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings with eight points.
7:57 pm
Sandip Pawar
ipl 2025 tickets book where to book ipl match tickets

IPL 2025 Playoffs Tickets Booking: How and Where to Book IPL Match Tickets?

5:23 pm
CX Staff Writer
Unfortunately, several big-name players have failed and couldn’t perform according to expectations in IPL 2025.

5 Biggest High-Profile Flops of IPL 2025 Season Ft. Delhi Capitals Star

Unfortunately, several big-name players have failed and couldn’t perform according to expectations.
5:26 pm
Darpan Jain
SRH Youngster Harsh Dubey Labelled As Future India Red Ball Prospect After Special Impact in IPL 2025

SRH Youngster Labelled As Future India Red Ball Prospect After Special Impact in IPL 2025

He has scalped five wickets in three matches.
3:55 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.