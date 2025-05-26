Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are without their star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) today in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). It will be a big blow for the Shreyas Iyer-led side, especially with a top-two finish at stake.

It is understood that Chahal has suffered a wrist injury and has subsequently been sidelined. The leggie was also absent in PBKS’ last match against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In his absence, PBKS have opted to go with an extra pacer in Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2025

Bought by Punjab Kings for a hefty sum of INR 18 crore, Chahal had a quiet beginning to IPL 2025 but picked up pace gradually. He started with just one wicket in his first three matches but soon regained his rhythm. His standout moment came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk, where he claimed a sensational hat-trick, ending with impressive figures of 4/32.

With 14 wickets in 11 innings so far, Chahal is currently Punjab Kings’ joint-second-highest wicket-taker this season. Leading the pack is Arshdeep Singh, who has scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches, while Marco Jansen also sits at 14 wickets but from 13 games.

ALSO READ:

PBKS vs MI Playing XIs and Impact players

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Subs: Prabhsimran Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlet, Musheer Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Subs: Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Satyanarayana Raju

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.