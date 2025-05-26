‘One Area of Your Game’: Former SRH Coach Highlights Major Concern for Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs

News
Former SRH Coach Highlights Major Concern for Gujarat Titans Ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 2 min read
The Gujarat Titans (GT) have been a top team throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) but unfortunately have lost steam ahead of the playoffs, losing their last two league stage matches.

Echoing on the same lines, former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Tom Moody highlighted a major chink in their armour. GT’s bowling has been extremely subpar, where they have conceded a staggering 664 runs in the last three games (199 vs DC, 235 vs LSG and 230 vs CSK).

Moody said on ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out show, “It is a concern that a number of their bowlers are losing form at the wrong time. Coming into the finals, one area of your game you want to be absolutely confident with is your bowling attack and everyone not looking over their shoulder but looking to take the responsibility themselves. And I look at their attack and really there’s only one bowler that’s bowling well and the rest are trying to find form.

Although Prasidh Krishna is currently second in the Purple cap race and Siraj has also contributed, Moody reserved praise for Sai Kishore for his consistency.

ALSO READ:

Can Gujarat Titans finish in top two in IPL 2025 Points Table?

Despite a strong start to the season, GT have suffered consecutive defeats against LSG and CSK, leaving them with 9 wins and 5 losses. These recent setbacks have severely dented their chances of securing a top-two finish.

While GT’s hopes are not completely over, their path to the top two now heavily depends on MI and RCB stumbling in their remaining matches. Without favourable results from other teams, GT’s prospects appear slim.

On the other hand, MI, RCB, and PBKS currently have better odds for a top-two finish.

