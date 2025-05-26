Jacob Bethell Isn’t, But Is Phil Salt Available For RCB in IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Phil Salt has scored 301 runs from 10 matches for RCB in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. They have qualified for the playoffs with two games remaining and in contention for a top-two finish to the league stage.

Gujarat Titans losing to Lucknow Super Giants and then Chennai Super Kings and then Punjab Kings losing to Delhi Capitals have given them hope of two chances to make the final and clinch the ever elusive trophy.

Before those results came along, RCB had also stumbled in their previous outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, losing by 42 runs and stayed third in the table.

RCB’s chances for top-two finish

The clash between their direct competitors Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in Jaipur on Monday could force RCB to work extra hard to make the final on June 3. They would then need to beat LSG by a massive margin on Tuesday depending on who their top-two contender is.

As they prepare for the playoffs scheduled between May 29 and June 3, they will be without the services of all-rounder Jacob Bethell who is off to England for international commitments.

The suspension of the IPL 2025 for a week on May 9 and the subsequent revision of the schedule has put a wrench in in-form teams’ plans as they had to bring in replacements for players who are leaving due to conflicting international schedules.

England’s limited-overs series against West Indies from May 29 and the World Test Championship 2023-25 final between Australia and South Africa from June 11 have prompted many players to leave their IPL franchises.

Punjab Kings have lost Marco Jansen, while RCB themselves have seen Lungi Ngidi and Bethell leave. Gujarat Titans will not have Jos Buttler for the playoffs as he and Bethell have been named in the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series.

Will Phil Salt play for RCB in IPL 2025 playoffs and final?

England will play ODIs on May 29, June 1 and 3 in Birmingham, Cardiff and at The Oval respectively. Fortunately for RCB, their premier opening batter Phil Salt hasn’t been named in the ODI squad due to which he will be available for the playoffs phase of IPL 2025.

Salt has been named in the T20I squad and will have time to report to the England squad if RCB reach the final on June 3. England play three T20Is against West Indies on June 6, 8 and 10 in Chester-Le-Street, Bristol and Southampton respectively.

