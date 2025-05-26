News
Tim David suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the previous fixture, while Lungi Ngidi has flown back to South Africa.
indian-premier-league-ipl

No Tim David, Lungi Ngidi: What Is Strongest RCB Playing XI for Crucial LSG Clash That’ll Decide IPL 2025 Top 2?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 3 min read

A win against LSG will ensure RCB finish the league stage in the top two and get two chances to qualify for the final.

Tim David suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the previous fixture, while Lungi Ngidi has flown back to South Africa.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an all-important clash in Lucknow, where they will have a chance to seal a top-two finish. A win in this game will ensure RCB finish the league stage in the top two and get two chances to qualify for the final.

However, RCB are facing injury and availability issues ahead of this big match, with Tim David and Lungi Ngidi set to miss the game. David suffered a hamstring injury while fielding in the previous fixture, while Ngidi has flown back to South Africa to prepare for the WTC 2025 final.

Who can replace Tim David and Lungi Ngidi in the XI?

It’s hard to replace both, especially Tim David, given the skill sets they bring. However, RCB have no option but to seek alternatives for this LSG game.

Liam Livingstone, who was dropped midway through the season, might return to the XI and replace David in the lower order. While not in great form, Livingstone is powerful against pacers and can bat at a high strike rate from the start, like David.

ALSO READ:

Further, he provides a useful spin bowling option, which can be equally effective against RHBs and LHBs. His bowling has improved massively and gives more options to RCB, in case a bowler is having a bad day.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood should replace Lungi Ngidi in the XI. Hazlewood was always a first-choice option but returned to Australia after cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

He also went to rehab for his shoulder injury in Brisbane and has returned to India after being fully fit. Initially, there were reports that he might be available only for the playoffs, but Hazlewood might come into the XI now that Ngidi is unavailable.

Dissecting the RCB playing XI for the LSG game

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt will open the innings, and Mayank Agarwal will bat at No.3. Rajat Patidar, who played as an impact player in the previous game, should continue, even if as a substitute again.

Jitesh Sharma, who captained RCB in the last fixture, should be the No.5 batter and take the gloves. Liam Livingstone, expected to play in David’s absence, should take the No.6 slot, followed by Romario Shepherd at No.7.

Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma will be the spinners, with the former also providing some bowling value. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, and Yash Dayal will form the pace attack.

Probable RCB playing XI vs LSG

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

IPL 2025
Josh Hazlewood
Liam Livingstone
Lungi Ngidi
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tim David
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

