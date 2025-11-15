CSK Captain for IPL 2026: Not Sanju Samson, Former IPL Champions Name Leader for Next Season

CSK Captain for IPL 2026: With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pulling off the biggest trade of the season so far – acquiring Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson, there was strong anticipation regarding who will lead the Chennai outfit in the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season.

Samson is undoubtedly seen as MS Dhoni’s successor and is also a leadership figure, which makes the wicketkeeper-batter a strong contender to takeover the captaincy reins. However, the five-time champions have continued to persist with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the helm, naming him the leader of the side for the upcoming season.

The news was confirmed by CSK via a post on their official social media handles.

