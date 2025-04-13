News
Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad replacement IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 14, 2025

CSK Confirm 17-Year-Old Mumbai Prodigy As Ruturaj Gaikwad Injury Replacement For IPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to injury.

Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad replacement IPL 2025

Young Indian batter Ayush Mhatre will join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the rest of the IPL 2025 season, the franchise confirmed on Sunday. Mhatre is set to replace the injured skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the squad. Ruturaj Gaikwad was recently ruled out of IPL 2025 after sustaining an elbow injury during the game against Rajasthan Royals.

Ayush Mhatre set to join CSK

The Times of India had earlier reported that the 17-year-old would join the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mumbai on April 20.

MS Dhoni will be leading the five-time champions for the rest of the season. Mhatre had participated in the mid-season trials for Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

The youngster had ended up going unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia last year. The Mumbai cricketer made his First-Class debut in October 2024 during the Irani Cup match against Rest of India. He has played nine First-Class matches in total, having scored 504 runs, including two centuries and one half-century.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, on the other hand, played five matches wherein he scored 122 runs at a strike-rate of 150.62. This includes two fifties.

CSK’s miserable IPL 2025 campaign

Chennai Super Kings have endured a forgettable start to their IPL 2025 campaign. They began with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their first game.

ALSO READ:

But things haven’t gone as per their plan ever since. The Yellow Brigade suffered losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The MS Dhoni-led side will take on fourth-placed Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Monday.

