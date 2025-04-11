News
Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

CSK Succumb To New Low vs KKR, MS Dhoni Explains Defeat After Dreadful IPL 2025 Loss

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a forgettable outing vs Kolkaa Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured another forgettable outing in IPL 2025 on Friday after they lost to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets.

CSK set forgettable record

That was their fifth straight loss in IPL 2025. As a result, this marks the first-ever time Chennai Super Kings have suffered five straight losses in the history of IPL. Also for the first time, the Men in Yellow have suffered three straight losses at Chepauk in a season.

Chennai Super Kings enjoyed a memorable start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a win over El Clasico rivals Mumbai Indians. However, things have gone downhill ever since. They suffered losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ:

To make matters even worse, regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2025 after sustaining an elbow injury. MS Dhoni has taken over as Chennai Super Kings captain once again. However, CSK’s woes seem to be never-ending after they were restricted to 103/9 against KKR while batting first. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the total with eight wickets to spare.

MS Dhoni reflects on CSK’s loss

MS Dhoni noted the extra pressure for CSK when they began losing regular wickets. “It has been quite a few nights that has not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there, when we bowled in the 2nd innings it stopped a bit, today it did in the first innings,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners it is difficult. We never got any partnerships and bit more partnerships, application and we would be fine,” he added.

The MS Dhoni-led side remain in ninth place in the standings with two points from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, rose to third place with six points from as many matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs KKR
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders

3 Overseas Players CSK Can Sign As Ruturaj Gaikwad Replacement To Redeem IPL 2025 Season

3 Overseas Players CSK Can Sign As Ruturaj Gaikwad Replacement To Redeem IPL 2025 Season

10:27 pm
CX Staff Writer
Can CSK Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playoffs Chances Explained

Can CSK Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playoffs Chances Explained

10:30 pm
CX Staff Writer
Matheesha Pathirana Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025

Why Was Matheesha Pathirana Not Brought On As Impact Sub in CSK vs KKR Match? Playing XI Combination EXPLAINED

Matheesha Pathirana is absent from Chennai Super Kings playing XI against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL 2025 match.
10:03 pm
Vishnu PN
KL Rahul RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Virender Sehwag

‘Knew He Would Become a Superstar’: Former India Player Applauds Delhi Capitals Batter For Revamping His Game in IPL 2025

The duo previously shared the dugout at Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018.
9:33 pm
Sreejita Sen
ms dhoni dismissal ipl 2025 csk vs kkr

Was MS Dhoni’s Dismissal to Sunil Narine Valid in CSK vs KKR Match? Spike Spotted on Ultraedge

Dhoni was given out LBW in Sunil Narine's 16th over
10:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
CSK IPL 2025 recruit Anshul Kamboj

Meet Anshul Kamboj: The Latest Debutant in CSK Playing XI For IPL 2025 Clash Against KKR in Chepauk

The Haryana youngster has been in stunning form in domestic cricket.
9:57 pm
Samarnath Soory
