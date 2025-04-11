CSK Succumb To New Low vs KKR, MS Dhoni Explains Defeat After Dreadful IPL 2025 Loss

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) endured a forgettable outing vs Kolkaa Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

CSK set forgettable record

That was their fifth straight loss in IPL 2025. As a result, this marks the first-ever time Chennai Super Kings have suffered five straight losses in the history of IPL. Also for the first time, the Men in Yellow have suffered three straight losses at Chepauk in a season.

Chennai Super Kings enjoyed a memorable start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a win over El Clasico rivals Mumbai Indians. However, things have gone downhill ever since. They suffered losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

To make matters even worse, regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2025 after sustaining an elbow injury. MS Dhoni has taken over as Chennai Super Kings captain once again. However, CSK’s woes seem to be never-ending after they were restricted to 103/9 against KKR while batting first. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the total with eight wickets to spare.

MS Dhoni reflects on CSK’s loss

MS Dhoni noted the extra pressure for CSK when they began losing regular wickets. “It has been quite a few nights that has not gone our way. The challenge has been there, we have to accept the challenge. Today I felt we did not have enough runs on the board. It has been the case over there, when we bowled in the 2nd innings it stopped a bit, today it did in the first innings,” Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony.



“When you lose too many wickets, there is pressure and with quality spinners it is difficult. We never got any partnerships and bit more partnerships, application and we would be fine,” he added.

The MS Dhoni-led side remain in ninth place in the standings with two points from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, rose to third place with six points from as many matches.

