CSK On Lookout for Local Talent, TNPL Stars On Radar Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The auction will be held in December this year.

The Chennai Super Kings had a miserable last campaign, returning with the wooden spoon. But with the IPL 2026 auction on the horizon, the franchise has clear intentions of ramping up their plans. CSK are on the hunt for local talent, especially S Mohamed Ali and Sonu Yadav, emerging from the TNPL 2025.

Only a couple of weeks before the retention deadline on November 15, Rohit Juglan has revealed the names on his YouTube Channel.

How Mohamed Ali, Sonu Yadav Fit in CSK Plans for IPL 2026

MS Dhoni, the longest-serving captain of the franchise and leading them to five IPL titles, has often stepped up to include a quality spinner like Ravichandran Ashwin and an all-rounder like Ravindra Jadeja.

However, for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Super Kings are eyeing two TNPL stars. In the latest season, the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans bowler took two wickets in five outings, though Ali’s economy was at a 10.37 high. But throughout the season, he contributed with the bat too, making 100-odd runs. In the final, the 21-year-old set the stage for victory with a 14-ball 23.

The young Tamil Nadu player has three scalps from six List A matches so far.

Yadav, on the other hand, is a pace all-rounder. The 25-year-old was the highest wicket-taker in the season. His 16 scalps for Nellai Royal Kings came at a slightly better economy rate of around eight, while his average lingers around 13. With the willow, he added 133 runs. He also took a three-wicket haul in his seventh and last league stage match. However, the Royal Kings ended in the bottom half of the points table.

In List A cricket, Sonu Yadav has 10 wickets from 10 outings at a controlled economy of 5.62.

