CSK Player Stars in Incredible Rescue Act Alongside Harry Brook To Push for IPL 2026 Retention

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Jamie Overton showed his batting potential by forming a useful partnership with Harry Brook in the first ODI against New Zealand. He came in a precarious position after England had lost their whole batting lineup due to sensational opening spells from Matt Henry and Zakary Foulkes.

When Overton arrived at the crease, England were 56/6 in 11.3 overs and looked set to bundle quickly in seaming conditions before he showed tremendous application to apply himself. There were a few false shots in between, but overall, the all-rounder ensured his team didn’t collapse as was initially expected after the worst possible start.

He ended as the second-leading run-getter in the innings, with 46 runs in 54 deliveries, including six boundaries and a maximum, at a strike rate of 85.19. He formed a timely 87-run partnership with Harry Brook for the seventh wicket to rescue England from troubled waters and take them to 143/7 before Jacob Duffy dismissed him.

Jamie Overton would have liked to extend his innings and keep batting because his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse, as England soon slipped to 166/9. Still, it was a fabulous effort under immense pressure from the CSK all-rounder when his team needed him the most.

Why CSK should retain Jamie Overton ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Jamie Overton joined the Chennai Super Kings for INR 1.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, but didn’t get consistent opportunities to showcase his superior skill sets. He scored 15 runs and went wicketless across three matches in IPL 2025, but CSK could have given him more role clarity and a longer rope.

Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, Overton can be one of the surprising but wise retention, given what he offers and how he fits in the setup. CSK should let Sam Curran go since he doesn’t provide enough value and has been underperforming in the league for a while now.

Meanwhile, Overton is precisely what they need: he can act as their enforcer in the middle overs and provide pace-hitting in the lower order. CSK have the likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj for new ball, Matheesha Pathirana for death overs, with quality spinners in the mix, and the English all-rounder can bowl hard lengths with a slightly older ball.

MS Dhoni has shown signs of decline, and Ravindra Jadeja is no longer the same power hitter, which opens the door for Overton to be used as a pace-hitting option – a role he consistently performs for all the franchises he represents. At this stage, he offers more than Curran in every department and fits nicely in the XI; it’s just that CSK need to utilise him optimally.

