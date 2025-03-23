News
Rachin Ravindra to feature against Mumbai Indians
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

CSK Playing XI To Feature This Overseas Player Over Stable Opener vs Mumbai Indians After Extended Net Session Before IPL 2025 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He had a long net session before the game.

Rachin Ravindra to feature against Mumbai Indians

The biggest match of the IPL opening weekend will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The game will take place at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It is one of the most popular rivalries in the IPL. Both teams have won the most titles in the tournament’s history. CSK will be playing at home and will want to start the season with a win in front of their fans.

CSK has kept most of the same players from last season. They did not qualify for the playoffs last year, which rarely happens for them. This time, they will be looking to perform better and get back to winning ways.

ALSO READ:

Rachin Ravindra in Line to Open

One of the big questions for CSK is who will open the batting with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team has to pick between Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. Conway played a key role in CSK’s title win last year and was even named Player of the Match in the final.

However, Rachin Ravindra is in top form right now. He was the Player of the Tournament in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring 263 runs in four innings at an average of 65.75.

As per a Cricbuzz report, Rachin might get the chance to open. He had a long net session before the game and was seen getting advice from Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming. This hints that Ravindra could be the one opening with Gaikwad in the big match.

Probable XII of Chennai Super Kings against Mumbai Indians

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj

