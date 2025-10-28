CSK Rookie Slams 96-Ball Hundred in Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Match Against Attack Ft. Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rookie Urvil Patel, playing for Gujarat, smashed a 96-ball century in the Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy match, taking on a bowling attack that included Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep.

During the second innings, Gujarat were chasing a target of 327 runs. Urvil Patel came in to bat at no. 3 after Abhishek R Desai was dismissed on the very first ball of the chase. Gujarat kept losing wickets from one end, but Urvil Patel held the innings together with a brilliant knock. He reached his century in just 96 balls. Even though Gujarat lost the match, Urvil remained unbeaten on 109 from 124 balls, hitting 16 fours in his fighting knock.

Brave Effort from Urvil Patel Goes in Vain as Gujarat Lose to Bengal

Gujarat lost to Bengal by 142 runs in their Ranji Trophy match. Despite a brilliant effort from Urvil Patel, who scored an unbeaten 109 runs, Gujarat were bowled out for 185 in the second innings while chasing a target of 327.

Bengal batted first and put up 279 runs, with Sudip Gharami, Anustup Majumdar, and Sumanta Gupta scoring half centuries. For Gujarat, Siddharth Desai was the best bowler with four wickets. In reply, Gujarat struggled and were bowled out for 167 as Shahbaz Ahmed picked up six wickets for Bengal.

Bengal started their second innings with a lead of 112 runs and declared at 214 for 8, thanks to another pair of fifties from Sudip Gharami and Anustup Majumdar. Gujarat needed 327 runs to win but kept losing wickets from one end. Only Urvil Patel showed resistance with a fighting 109 not out, but he received no support from the other end, and Gujarat fell short in the chase.

Will CSK Retain Urvil Patel Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

Urvil Patel made a strong impact in IPL 2025 and has given Chennai Super Kings a good reason to think about keeping him for next season. He played the last three matches of the season and did well in two of them. In his debut match, he scored 31 runs from just 11 balls.

He continued his form in the final match against Gujarat Titans, scoring 37 runs off 19 balls. With the IPL 2026 auction coming up, CSK might think of retaining him as it also gives them a wicketkeeping option.

