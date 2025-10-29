CSK Star Urvil Patel Does a MS Dhoni With Street Smart Stumping In Bengal vs Gujarat Ranji Trophy Match [WATCH]

He scored 68 runs in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicket-keeper Urvil Patel reminded everyone of MS Dhoni’s lightning-quick glovework, pulling off a remarkable stumping during Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2 clash against Bengal at the iconic Eden Gardens on Monday.

Urvil Patel Channels MS Dhoni With Lightning-Quick Stumping

The drama unfolded on Day 3 when left-arm orthodox spinner Siddharth Desai was in the middle of a superb spell for Gujarat. The dismissal occurred in Bengal’s second innings, with Shahbaz Ahmed batting on 20 off 15 balls, laced with four boundaries, was deceived by a flighted delivery well outside the off stump.

Attempting to guide the ball past the slip fielder, Shahbaz missed it completely. As he kept looking at the crease, his back foot lifted momentarily into the air, with his front foot already mounted outside the crease. That was all the invitation Urvil Patel needed as the 25-year-old whipped off the bails in a flash, reminiscent of Dhoni’s signature lightning stumpings. After a review, the third umpire ruled Shahbaz out-stumped, leaving everyone, including Gujarat players, stunned as they erupted in celebration, running towards Patel to applaud for his moment of brilliance behind the stumps.

Patel, who shared the dressing room with MS Dhoni and made his debut under him during the IPL 2025 season, posted the clip on his Instagram handle after the match with the caption:

“Didn’t learn from books… Learned from the legend himself — Thala @mahi7781 Watch till the end.”

Siddharth Desai and Shahbaz Ahmed Star With the Ball

While Patel’s sharp glovework stole the show, Siddarth and Shahbaz also delivered some great performances, particularly with the ball.

Siddharth returned match figures of 9/130, including 5/61 in the first innings and 4/69 in the second. On the other hand, Shahbaz, the left-arm orthodox spinner, was Bengal’s joint-highest leading wicket-taker in the match, claiming 6/34 in the first innings and three scalps in the second, playing a crucial role in his side’s second successive victory in the tournament.

Urvil Patel Shines With Fighting Century

While speculation continues over whether MS Dhoni will return for another IPL season, CSK fans are already seeing hope in Urvil — a player who seems to be carrying the Dhoni legacy forward with confidence and composure. He has shown a great touch in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Chasing a massive 327, Patel stood tall against a formidable Bengal bowling attack featuring India stars Mohammed Shami and Akash Deep. Batting at No.3, Patel smashed a quickfire 96-ball century, his second first-class century.

Despite battling with severe cramps, the 27-year-old had to retire hurt briefly, only to return later as Gujarat were reduced to 162/6 from 153/3. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end, but the wicketkeeper-batter launched a counterattack to keep his side in the hunt. He remained unbeaten on 103 off 124 balls, decorated with 16 fours, though his valiant effort came in a losing cause as Gujarat were bundled out for 185, falling short by a significant margin.

Notably, apart from Patel, only two Gujarat batters managed to cross the 10-run mark in the second innings.

