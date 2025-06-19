Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To CSK Batting Talent Ahead Of England Tour

Rohit Sharma gifted Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre a signed bat ahead of India’s U-19 tour to England. Mhatre took to his Instagram handle and shared an image with India’s ODI skipper earlier today (June 20).

The Mumbai youngster is known to be an ardent fan of Rohit. Mhatre was seen posing with Rohit in the Instagram post while proudly holding the autographed bat from the veteran opener. Mhatre also posted a heart-warming message along with the picture, thanking Rohit for his gift.

“A bat, a blessing, and a memory of a lifetime — thank you Rohit da,” said Mhatre on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Mhatre (@ayush_m255)

The 17-year-old made headlines with his stunning performances for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). Following his exceptional outings, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named him as captain of India’s U-19 squad. The 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who smashed the fastest century by an Indian in IPL, has also been included in the squad.

What Ayush Mhatre Said About Sharing the Dressing Room with Rohit Sharma

Mhatre got an opportunity to share a dressing room with Rohit returned to the Ranji Trophy after nine years. Earlier this year, India ODI skipper replaced him at the top and featured in Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir. However, he managed just three and 28 runs in the first and second innings, respectively.

The teenage prodigy said he began playing cricket while watching Rohit (Sharma) bat. It was an unreal moment to now share the dressing room with him.

“Started playing cricket by watching him bat on television, to sharing a dressing room with my idol was such an unreal moment. Lots of learning to take forward,” said Mhatre.

The 38-year-old Rohit announced his Test retirement last month via a social media post. Last year, he drew curtains on his T20I career following the T20 World Cup triumph. He will next be in action when India travel to Australia for a white-ball tour.

India U-19 Tour of England Schedule

The India U-19 squad are scheduled to play five Youth ODIs and two multi-day games against the England U-19 side. The series will commence from June 24 to July 23. It will be played side-lines to the senior men’s cricket team’s five-match Test series, starting June 20.

India U-19 Squad: Ayush Mhatre (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (Vice-Captain & WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Yudhajit Guha, Pranav Raghavendra, Mohammed Enaan, Aditya Rana, Anmoljeet Singh.

