CSK vs DC Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 5, 2025

CSK vs DC Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players, and Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

DC are likely to go with the same playing eleven once again.

CSK vs DC Playing 11 IPL 2025

Match No. 17 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) play against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Chennai Super Kings lost their last match to Rajasthan Royals by six runs. They have played three matches so far, winning only once against Mumbai Indians. Their other two matches were losses to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals have made a strong start. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in their last match and also won their first game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Why Ruturaj Gaikwad might sit out with MS Dhoni back as captain?

Ruturaj Gaikwad is likely to miss the upcoming match for CSK due to an elbow injury. He got hit on the elbow by a short ball from Tushar Deshpande during the game against Rajasthan Royals and needed treatment right away.

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey has said that if Gaikwad is not fit in time, MS Dhoni could lead the team against Delhi Capitals.

“I don’t think we’ve actually thought about that [captaincy] too much. Well, I haven’t thought about it too much. I’m sure Stephen Fleming [CSK head coach] and Rutu have thought about that,” Hussey said at the pre-match press conference.

“But we’ve got some young guy coming through. He’s behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I’m not sure. He’s got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I’m not exactly sure, to be honest,” he added.

CSK vs DC Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings are expected to make one change in their lineup due to an injury concern, while Delhi Capitals are likely to stick with the same team that played in their first two matches.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

The CSK captain might miss this match due to injury, and that could be the only change in the playing 11 for Chennai Super Kings.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c,w), Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi
  • No.3: Deepak Hooda
  • Middle-order: Shivam Dube (likely impact player), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni
  • Lower-order: Jamie Overton, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Delhi Capitals have won their first two matches with the same team, so they are likely to go with the same playing eleven once again.

DC XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay

DC Batting Order:

  • Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis
  • No.3: Abishek Porel
  • Middle-order: KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player)
  • Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

