News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 11, 2025

CSK vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game.

CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK won their first match but have lost the next four games. Their latest loss was against Delhi Capitals by 18 runs.

KKR also lost their last match by four runs to Lucknow Super Giants. They have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today

Both teams lost their last match. CSK will need to make a change, and KKR might also make a change to get a better team combination.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Big blow for CSK as their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. This means CSK will have to make a change in their playing XI, and MS Dhoni will now take over the captaincy for the rest of the season.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c,w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis

ALSO READ: CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway
  • No.3: Rahul Tripathi
  • Middle-order: Shivam Dube (likely impact player), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w)
  • Lower-order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

KKR might make a change for this match by bringing Moeen Ali back into the playing eleven in place of Spencer Johnson.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

ALSO READ: CHE vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

KKR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine
  • No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
  • Middle-order: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh
  • Lower-order: Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs KKR
IPL 2025
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related posts

From 61/0 in 3.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to 125/7 in 17.1 overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) last night.

RCB Didn’t Heed to Phil Salt’s Advice, Pays the Price Against DC at Home in IPL 2025

From 61/0 in 3.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) slipped to 125/7 in 17.1 overs.
1:47 pm
Darpan Jain
CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The Chennai Super Kings might be on a losing streak, but they are formidable at home, so they should win.

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today Match 25 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI and Pitch Report

11:05 am
Darpan Jain
Punjab Kings Star Player Priyansh Arya Regrets Not Getting a Chance To Speak With MS Dhoni

“I Wanted To Talk to Him but Couldn’t’: Punjab Kings Star Player Regrets Not Getting a Chance To Speak With MS Dhoni After PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 Match

It was also the fifth fastest century in the tournament overall.
10:37 am
Sagar Paul
After KL Rahul’s celebration at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB fans expect Virat Kohli to take revenge at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

RCB Take Note of KL Rahul’s ‘It’s My Home’ Celebration, Fans Seek Revenge in Delhi From Virat Kohli

KL Rahul was determined to take his team through and churned out one of his finest knocks in the league.
10:09 am
Darpan Jain
KL Rahul's Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025

REVEALED: KL Rahul’s Exact Words In Anger After Smashing RCB at Chinnaswamy in IPL 2025

KL Rahul played a great knock of 93 not out from 53 balls.
9:15 am
Sagar Paul
Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

Angry KL Rahul Celebrates At Home Ground After Revenge Knock vs RCB in IPL 2025 Match [WATCH]

He marked his territory with the bat, implying that the Chinnaswamy is his den.
11:58 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.