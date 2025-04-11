CSK vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last game.

Match no. 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK won their first match but have lost the next four games. Their latest loss was against Delhi Capitals by 18 runs.

KKR also lost their last match by four runs to Lucknow Super Giants. They have played five matches so far, winning two and losing three.

CSK vs KKR Playing 11 Today

Both teams lost their last match. CSK will need to make a change, and KKR might also make a change to get a better team combination.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Big blow for CSK as their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury. This means CSK will have to make a change in their playing XI, and MS Dhoni will now take over the captaincy for the rest of the season.

CSK XI: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c,w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Nathan Ellis

CSK Batting Order:

Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway No.3: Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi Middle-order: Shivam Dube (likely impact player), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w)

Shivam Dube (likely impact player), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w) Lower-order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

KKR might make a change for this match by bringing Moeen Ali back into the playing eleven in place of Spencer Johnson.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy



Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine

Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane Middle-order: Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh Lower-order: Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

