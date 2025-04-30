CSK vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams made a few changes in their previous match and are likely to stick with the same playing eleven in the upcoming game.
Match No. 49 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Chennai Super Kings faced a five-wicket defeat in their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. They have had a tough season so far, managing just two wins out of nine games and losing the other seven.
Punjab Kings, on the other hand, had their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders washed out due to rain. Out of the nine matches they’ve played, they have won five, lost three, and one ended without a result.
Both teams made a few changes in their previous match and are likely to stick with the same playing eleven in the upcoming game.
CSK included Dewald Brevis and Deepak Hooda in their last match, and they are expected to continue with the same playing eleven in this game as well.
CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton
ALSO READ: CHE vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction
ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs PBKS
Punjab Kings brought in Glenn Maxwell and Azmatullah Omarzai in the last match, and they are likely to stick with the same combination for this game as well.
PBKS XI: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey
ALSO READ: CHE vs PBKS Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.