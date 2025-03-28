News
CSK vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

CSK vs RCB Playing 11: Expected Combinations, Impact Players and Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing XI.

CSK vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025

Match No. 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSK started their season with a four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Noor Ahmad played a key role in CSK’s win, taking four wickets for 18 runs in his four overs. While chasing 156, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a quick 53 off 26 balls, and Rachin Ravindra stayed till the end with an unbeaten 65 off 45 balls to finish the game.

RCB started their campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders. Krunal Pandya took three wickets for 29 runs to restrict KKR to 174. In reply, Phil Salt scored 56 off 31 balls, and Virat Kohli made 59 from 36 balls to secure the victory.

CSK vs RCB Playing 11

Both teams are entering this match with confidence after winning their opening games and are likely to field the same playing XI.

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

CSK performed well in their first match against Mumbai Indians, with their bowling being the highlight, while the batting struggled a bit. Still, they are expected to go with the same team.

CSK XI: Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis

Impact Players: Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

ALSO READ: CHE vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

CSK Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi
  • No.3: Ruturaj Gaikwad
  • Middle-order: Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni
  • Lower-order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for CHE vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11

RCB have started strongly with a well-balanced performance in their first match. Looking ahead, if Bhuvneshwar Kumar regains full fitness, he could be included in the playing XI. Otherwise, they are likely to continue with the same lineup.

RCB XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh

ALSO READ: CHE vs RCB Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

RCB Batting Order:

  • Openers: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli
  • No.3: Devdutt Padikkal
  • Middle-order: Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya
  • Lower-order: Rasikh Dar Salam, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma (likely impact player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK vs RCB
IPL 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

