CSK vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are likely to go with the same playing XI from their previous matches.

Match No. 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings won their last match before the IPL was suspended, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets. However, they are already out of the top four race, having won only three out of their 12 matches and lost nine.

Rajasthan Royals lost their last match after the resumption against Punjab Kings by 10 runs. They are also out of the top four race, having won only three matches and lost 10 out of 13 games.

CSK vs RR Playing 11 Today

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

Almost all players are available for CSK except Sam Curran and Jamie Overton, who were not part of the playing XI in the last match either. So, Chennai Super Kings are expected to go with the same team again.

CSK XI: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh

CSK Batting Order:

Openers: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway

No.3: Urvil Patel

Middle-order: Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (likely impact player)

Lower-order: MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Even though Rajasthan Royals lost their last match, they are likely to stick with the same playing XI.

RR XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Players: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Ashok Sharma, Kunal Rathore

RR Batting Order:

Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

No.3: Sanju Samson

Middle-order: Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (likely impact player)

Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

