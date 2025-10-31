CSK Youngster Regains Form on Time, Scores Blistering Fifty as IPL 2026 Retention Deadline Looms

He made 240 runs in seven matches of IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Ayush Mhatre produced a confidence-boosting knock, smashing a blistering half-century for India A in the first unofficial Test against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Friday (October 30).

Ayush Mhatre Regains Form During IND A vs SA A Test

After a string of low scores for India U-19, Mhatre finally found his rhythm, hammering a quick-fire fifty against South Africa A and reaching the landmark off just 46 balls. On his debut for India A, the right-hander eventually fell for 65 off 76 deliveries, an innings decorated with 10 boundaries. His knock put India A in the driver’s seat early on, and bowlers particularly made a remarkable comeback later on the opening day.

In the process, Mhatre stitched together a solid 90-run opening partnership with India’s incumbent No. 3 batter, Sai Sudharsan. However, it was Mhatre who took the attacking role, dominating the stand with a fluent 65 runs to his name.

Ayush Mhatre’s Recent Struggles

The innings filled with authority came for a young batter, who had been enduring a lean patch on recent tours to England and Australia for India U-19.

Leading the India U-19 side, Mhatre’s returns in Youth ODIs have been modest at best despite an otherwise stellar initial career. His four runs in the third YODI against Australia U-19 marked his sixth single-digit score in seven matches, managing just 10 runs in a three-match series Down Under.

Earlier, on the England tour, the right-hander’s scores of 1, 5, 0, 21, and 1 compounded his woes. The struggles continued in the Youth Tests against Australia, where he scored just 38 runs in two matches, averaging 12.66, albeit at a strike rate of 146.15.

For a batter who displayed exceptional technique and temperament against the best bowlers in the world in the IPL 2025, this slump was disappointing. However, the 18-year-old hasn’t let his poor run with the bat affect his leadership, continuing to display tactical acumen and on-field resilience as captain.

ALSO READ:

Ayush Mhatre Pushes His Case for IPL 2026 Retentions

With his aggressive 65 against South Africa A, Ayush Mhatre, the second youngest player to debut, has reignited his case for IPL 2026 Retention.

The 18-year-old had endured a tremendous IPL 2025 season, amassing 240 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.28 and a strike rate of 188.97, including a dazzling 94-run knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

After a lean run in youth internationals, the composed yet aggressive knock will serve as a timely reminder of his flair and ability at the top order. For CSK, who are in a transition phase, Mhatre’s return to form could make all the difference as the franchise finalises its retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.