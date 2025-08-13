CSK Youngster Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Second Consecutive Fifty in Andhra Premier League

He played five matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025.

Promising young batter Shaik Rasheed led from the front for Royals of Rayalaseema in their Andhra Premier League (APL) 2025 match against Tungabhadra Warriors in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Shaik Rasheed makes case for IPL 2026 retention

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster scored 67 runs from 48 balls while opening the batting, helping Royals of Rayalaseema post 191/6 from 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Rasheed hit six fours and two sixes during his knock. This knock has helped Rasheed make a case for retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

This was Rasheed’s second consecutive half-century in the Andhra Premier League, after he had amassed 56 runs from 33 balls against Bhimavaram Bulls on August 10.

It wasn’t an ideal start for Royals of Rayalaseema as they lost Manoj Kumar (0), Dhruva Kumar Reddy (15) and Pyla Avinash (16) within the powerplay phase. Royals of Rayalaseema managed to post a total of 52/3 in the powerplay, and it was after the powerplay when they changed gears.

Apart from Rasheed, Satya Sai Sathwik (45) and Maddila Harsha Vardhan (34*) also played crucial knocks. Royals of Rayalaseema eventually went on to win the match by 51 runs after Tungabhadra Warriors were all out for 140. This was the first win of the season for the Royals after they had lost their opening two games against Vijayawada Sunshiners and Bhimavaram Bulls.

Shaik Rasheed’s IPL stint with CSK

Shaik Rasheed, a 20-year-old who ails from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2023 auction. He, however, failed to get a game that season but would make his IPL debut two years later.

This was after Chennai Super Kings acquired him for his base price of INR 30 lakh. Rasheed made a positive first impression in his IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), scoring 27 runs from 19 balls.

That knock included six fours. However, he wasn’t really able to convert starts in his next few games. The right-handed batter played five games in IPL 2025 and scored 71 runs at a strike-rate of 112.69.

Apart from IPL, Rasheed has played 19 first-class matches, wherein he has aggregated 1204 runs. This includes seven fifties and two centuries.