Underutilised CSK Youngster Continues Rich Vein of Form Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline With Another Hundred in Ranji Trophy 2025/26

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster has smashed a second hundred in three matches so far of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26. Shaik Rasheed, playing in Odisha vs Andhra, has sent a message to the CSK management, just two weeks before the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

Shaik Rasheed Smashes Second Hundred For Andhra

Batting first in the Odisha vs Andhra Ranji Trophy clash of round 3, Rasheed became the talk of the town. He continued the good start of 161 runs given by openers Abhishek Reddy and Srikar Bharat. After losing wickets of Reddy and captain Ricky Bhui in the 63rd over, Rasheed anchored the innings. He made short but crucial partnerships with each of the next four players, taking the team score from 201/3 to 475/7.

Andhra declared their batting innings, but Rasheed stands tall with an unbeaten 140. His knock came at a strike rate of 62.50, which included 18 fours.

In Andhra’s season opener against Uttar Pradesh, the 21-year-old made 136 runs from the same No.3 spot. He was the top scorer from his team, however, the match was drawn. In the next game against Baroda, Rasheed stayed unbeaten at 12 in another drawn match. Overall, with two centuries, he is the highest run-getter for his team so far.

Shaik Rasheed Cements His IPL 2026 Retention Chances With CSK

In his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, Rasheed played five matches and scored 71 runs. The opener had a strike rate of 113. His top score of 27 came against Lucknow Super Giants on his IPL debut.

With CSK’s plans of building a younger team, Rasheed fits the bill. Furthermore, with two hundreds in a span of a couple of weeks must have impressed the management.

In his T20 career so far, Rasheed comes on the back of 423 runs, including an unbeaten century, in 20 outings. His average of 25 and a decent strike rate of 124 is a chance for the Super Kings to nurture the raw batting talent.

His occasional legbreak bowling is another factor that CSK must be looking for: a batter who can roll his arm over when needed. He already has a wicket in the format.

