Current ‘Fab 4’ Member Kane Williamson Names Future ‘Fab 5’ Ft. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars
Last updated: April 17, 2025

Current ‘Fab 4’ Member Names Future ‘Fab 5’ Ft. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

With the endorsement coming from him, the validation certainly carries tremendous weight. 

Current ‘Fab 4’ Member Kane Williamson Names Future ‘Fab 5’ Ft. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars

New Zealand star and current ‘Fab 4’ member Kane Williamson namedropped the future batting stars of international cricket.

With the endorsement coming from Williamson, who is a part of the modern “Fab Four” alongside Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, the validation certainly carries tremendous weight. 

Having scored more than 9,276 Test runs at an impressive average of 54.9, along with 33 centuries, Williamson’s remarks showcase not only admiration but also a sharp insight into recognising future legends.

Speaking to TOI, the Kiwi revealed,  “The five players that come to mind would be Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Shubman Gill(India), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Harry Brook (England) and Cameron Green from Australia.”

Kane Williamson Names Future ‘Fab 5’ Ft. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals Stars

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal have already made quite an impact in both franchise cricket as well as at the international stage.

Gill’s elegant, classical batting technique and versatility have cemented his place across all three formats. In Test cricket, he has amassed 1,893 runs from 32 matches, including five centuries, maintaining an average of 35. In ODIs, he has 2775 runs and in T20Is 578, averaging at 59.04 and 30.42 respectively.

Jasiwal, on the other hand, too has has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the longer format, having already scored 1,798 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 52.9, including 4 centuries. He was a part of the T20 World Cup 2024 title-winning squad but is yet to make his ODI debut.

In the ongoing IPL 2025 as well, both players are looking in decent touch. The RR left-hander had a slow start to the tournament but has gathered pace now and is currently in the Top 10 run scorer’s list. Gill has also been imperative at the top of the GT batting order and played a crucial role in giving his side good starts.

